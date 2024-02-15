 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Lenovo Presidents’ Day sale: Laptops, PCs, and more, from $199

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Lenovo Legion 5i Pro sitting at an angle.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

Presidents’ Day is one of the most underrated shopping holidays of the year, and proof of that is Lenovo’s Presidents’ Day sale. There are huge discounts waiting for you if you’re thinking about buying from the brand’s laptop deals, desktop computer deals, and more. We’ve gathered our recommended offers below so that you can make a quick decision on what to purchase while the savings are still available, but feel free to look at everything else that’s available — you just have to be quick so that you don’t miss out.

What to buy in Lenovo’s Presidents’ Day sale

The cheapest laptop in Lenovo’s Presidents’ Day sale is a Chromebook — the Lenovo 500e Chromebook Gen 3, which is down to after a $388 discount on its original price of $587. Google’s Chrome OS helps it to operate smoothly despite low-end components such as the Intel Celeron N5100 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 4GB of RAM. Other offers you may want to consider include the Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 4 with the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM , down by the same amount from its original price of $1,404; and the Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 with the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM , following a $500 discount on its sticker price of $2,000.

If you’re after a desktop computer, the most affordable option in the ongoing sale is the ThinkCentre M90t Gen 3 Tower. It’s still not cheap at its after a $790 discount on its original price of $1,579, but it’s going to be pretty reliable with its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 770, and 8GB of RAM. For those who need more power from their computer, you can go for the Lenovo ThinkCentre M80q Gen 4 Tiny, which is from $1,929 for savings of $869. It’s relatively small, but it packs a punch with its 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 770, and 16GB of RAM.

Related

There are many other types of devices that are available in Lenovo’s Presidents’ Day sale. Here are some examples — the Lenovo 700 wireless laser mouse, which is instead of $37 for savings of $19; the Lenovo 23.8-inch gaming monitor, which is from $210 for savings of $67; and the Lenovo Tam M10 Plus Gen, which has its price slashed by $65 to from $210.

If you want to take a look at what else you can buy from Lenovo’s Presidents’ Day sale in addition to the deals that we highlighted above, go ahead check out the dozens of bargains. However, you’ll have to browse quickly because we’re not sure how long stocks will last for these devices. Once you’ve decided what to buy, you shouldn’t wait until the final minute of the holiday before completing the transaction as the offer may already be gone by then — make the purchases now while they’re still online.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
The 6 best gaming PCs under $1,000 in 2024
A gaming PC with RGB synced lights running Apex Legends.

Buying yourself a gaming PC can be frustrating, especially with how expensive GPUs have gotten on the market recently. That said, you don't have to spend a huge amount of money on the game, and while you certainly won't be able to get high-end performance, you can certainly do something relatively good for less than $1,000. Interestingly, there are actually quite a lot of options for under $1,000, although they range heavily in quality, and it's nearly impossible to find a good gaming PC configuration from the big brand names that cost less than that.

To that end, we've done our best to collect the best picks under various categories. It's important to note that the more you spend at this price bracket, the more you're going to get out of it, which is unlike what you'd find at the higher-end, where you start getting diminishing returns. Of course, it's important to grab something you can afford and feel comfortable with, so be sure to check all the options below thoroughly before taking the plunge, and if you can swing a little extra, it will go a long way.
The Best Gaming PCs Under $1,000 in 2024

Read more
Quick! Best Buy’s deal of the day is $50 off a 14TB external hard drive
The WD Easystore USB 3.0 external hard drive alongside a monitor and keyboard on a desk.

If you need extra storage space that's secure for your photos, videos, and other types of files, you should be looking at external hard drive deals. Best Buy's deal of the day is an offer that you should definitely consider -- the 14TB version of the WD Easystore for $260, following a $50 discount on its sticker price of $310. There's only several hours left before the bargain ends though, and once it's gone, we're not sure when you'll get another shot at it. If you're interested, it's highly recommended that you complete your purchase of the storage device right now.

Why you should buy the WD Easystore 14TB external hard drive
Western Digital is a fixture in our list of the best external hard drives, so you're assured of quality when you buy the WD Easystore external hard drive. The 14TB capacity is pretty huge, so it's perfect for your personal collection of photos and videos, important documents, and finished projects for work or school. It's an HDD, which is cheaper than an SSD with the trade-off of a slower transfer speed and a larger body, according to our guide on how to buy an external hard drive. If you're not concerned over how fast your files are moved from your computer to your external hard drive, and you're not planning to bring it with you wherever you go, then the  WD Easystore external hard drive will help you save some cash.

Read more
Best laptop deals: Get a 17-inch laptop for $300 and more
Apple MacBook Pro 16 front angled view showing display and keyboard.

There's an overwhelming number of laptops out there, which will probably make it difficult to narrow down your choices to a device that will meet your needs and budget. However, you've come to the right place, as we've rounded up the best laptop deals that you can shop right now. Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly option or a premium machine, there's something for you here. You're going to have to proceed with your purchase quickly though, as there's no assurance that the offers below will still be available if you take too much time thinking about buying any of them.

HP Laptop 17t -- $300, was $500

Read more