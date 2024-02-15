Lenovo Presidents’ Day sale: Laptops, PCs, and more, from $199

Presidents’ Day is one of the most underrated shopping holidays of the year, and proof of that is Lenovo’s Presidents’ Day sale. There are huge discounts waiting for you if you’re thinking about buying from the brand’s laptop deals, desktop computer deals, and more. We’ve gathered our recommended offers below so that you can make a quick decision on what to purchase while the savings are still available, but feel free to look at everything else that’s available — you just have to be quick so that you don’t miss out.

What to buy in Lenovo’s Presidents’ Day sale

The cheapest laptop in Lenovo’s Presidents’ Day sale is a Chromebook — the Lenovo 500e Chromebook Gen 3, which is down to after a $388 discount on its original price of $587. Google’s Chrome OS helps it to operate smoothly despite low-end components such as the Intel Celeron N5100 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 4GB of RAM. Other offers you may want to consider include the Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 4 with the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM , down by the same amount from its original price of $1,404; and the Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 with the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM , following a $500 discount on its sticker price of $2,000.

If you’re after a desktop computer, the most affordable option in the ongoing sale is the ThinkCentre M90t Gen 3 Tower. It’s still not cheap at its after a $790 discount on its original price of $1,579, but it’s going to be pretty reliable with its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 770, and 8GB of RAM. For those who need more power from their computer, you can go for the Lenovo ThinkCentre M80q Gen 4 Tiny, which is from $1,929 for savings of $869. It’s relatively small, but it packs a punch with its 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 770, and 16GB of RAM.

There are many other types of devices that are available in Lenovo’s Presidents’ Day sale. Here are some examples — the Lenovo 700 wireless laser mouse, which is instead of $37 for savings of $19; the Lenovo 23.8-inch gaming monitor, which is from $210 for savings of $67; and the Lenovo Tam M10 Plus Gen, which has its price slashed by $65 to from $210.

If you want to take a look at what else you can buy from Lenovo’s Presidents’ Day sale in addition to the deals that we highlighted above, go ahead check out the dozens of bargains. However, you’ll have to browse quickly because we’re not sure how long stocks will last for these devices. Once you’ve decided what to buy, you shouldn’t wait until the final minute of the holiday before completing the transaction as the offer may already be gone by then — make the purchases now while they’re still online.

Editors' Recommendations