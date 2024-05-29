 Skip to main content
Walmart is selling restored Lenovo laptops for under $100

By

Do you need a laptop or a 2-in-1 laptop for an extremely low price? The kind that you can give to the unruly child for a moment without intense worry that something expensive is about to be broken? A piece of equipment that makes for a great laptop for homework but won’t tempt your child to use it for all night Fortnite sessions instead? Or maybe you just want a browser and a screen for when you’re out in public, something you can leave unattended without the worry that you’ve lost hundreds if not thousands of dollars should it get stolen?

If any of these situations sound right to you, then you need to check out these deals on restored Lenovo laptops over at Walmart. These laptops were already cheap, but restored laptop deals bring the prices down to completely new levels of low. Presently, you can get a restored Lenovo 100e for $70 instead of the usual $78 or a restored Lenovo 300e 2-in-1 for $80 instead of $100. Tap the appropriate button below to find your new laptop or keep reading for a brief analysis.

Restored Lenovo 100e laptop — $70, was $78

A Lenovo 100e Gen 2 AMD Laptop sits open on a white background.
Lenovo

The Lenovo 100e is a compact 11.6 inch laptop, not much bigger in screen size than some of the best tablets. This means it has a small area for the keyboard, which can actually be great for tiny hands getting ready to push out those first essays this fall. It has 64GB of internal storage and 4GB of RAM, which isn’t enough to play a ton of games (a good thing if you’re giving it to a student). This laptop is perfect for study, field laptop for low budget research groups, and anybody that finds modern tech necessary but distracting.

Restored Lenovo 300e 2-in-1

Lenovo Chromebook 300e
Chromebook 300e Lenovo

The Lenovo 300e is a touchscreen Chromebook with an 11.6 inch screen, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage. Much like the best 2-in-1 laptops, the Lenovo 300e easily switches into tablet and tent modes, making for easy viewing. We recommend this laptop if you want a cheap screen to entertain your kids with while you’re taking care of the dishes, laundry, and other chores. Alternatively, it’s a surprisingly good cooking companion. While we wouldn’t normally want our laptops getting exposed to the kitchen, a portable recipe holder and cooking tutorial viewer at a low price sounds pretty nice.

