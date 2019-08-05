Share

Laptop manufacturer Lenovo recently posted a YouTube video showing off three new Chromebooks that feature fresh colors and new processors.

The teaser video below mentions a few of the features to expect from the upcoming Chromebooks, including Intel processors up to and including an eighth-generation Intel Core i3 processor, a backlit keyboard, dual stereo speakers, up to 10 hours of battery life, a 2-in-1 chassis, and “full I/O ports support.”

According to Chrome Unboxed, the three new laptop models are known as the C340-11, the S340-14, and the C340-15. The C340-11 has an 11.6-inch touch display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 and features 4GB of RAM. Storage size options for the C340-11 include 32 or 64GB. Color options for the C340-11 include pink and gray. The S340-14 is a 14-inch Chromebook that comes with 4GB of RAM, up to 64GB of storage, and the following display options: an FHD touch display or an HD non-touch display. The S340-14 comes in dark purple (see photo above) or black. And as ZDNet notes, both the C340-11 and the S340-14 will feature Intel Celeron N4000 processors instead of the MediaTek processors used by Lenovo Chromebooks in the past. Chrome Unboxed further reports that the new Celeron processors are expected to “bring performance gains of 50% or better over the MediaTek SoC.”

And lastly, but certainly not least, the C340-15 is a 15.6-inch Lenovo Chromebook with, as Chrome Unboxed notes, a full numeric keypad, a backlit keyboard, up to 128GB of storage, and a choice between two Intel processors: The Pentium Gold 4417U or the eighth-generation Kaby Lake Core i3 processor. Oddly though, this Chromebook seems to only be outfitted with 4GB of RAM. Lenovo’s YouTube video shows off a variety of ports as well; the C340-15 is expected to have a 3.5mm audio jack, two USB-C ports, a single USB 3.1 port, and a MicroSD card slot. On the other end of the new Lenovo Chromebook spectrum, the C340-11 is expected to include a MicroSD slot, a 3.5mm audio jack, two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, and two USB-C ports.

Pricing information and a release date for these new Lenovo Chromebooks haven’t been announced yet.