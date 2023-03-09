 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Clearance sale knocks $340 off the Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon laptop

Aaron Mamiit
By
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

There are laptop deals for any kind of device that you need, whether you want a budget option or a high-performance machine. If you’re in the market for the latter, here’s an offer from Lenovo that’s hard to refuse — the Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon at 22% off, which brings its price down to $1,150. That’s $340 in savings from its original price of $1,490, but you’ll need to make the purchase now if you want to enjoy the discount because we’re not sure when it will end.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon laptop

Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands, and its Slim devices are its premium line of clamshell laptops, according to our explainer on the different Lenovo brands. Everything about the Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon certainly falls under that premium description, starting with its powerful performance. Inside the laptop are the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, plus 16GB of RAM that’s recommended by our laptop buying guide for those who will be running intensive applications or engaging in any form of content creation. If you’re only planning to use the device for simple functions, you’ll be able to accomplish all your tasks in no time because all the processes will run so smoothly.

The Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon features a 13.3-inch OLED touchscreen with WQXGA resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate, for sharp details and vivid colors when you’re working on a project or watching streaming content during your downtime. Lenovo promises military-grade durability for the laptop, which will protect it from wear and tear, and it offers enough storage space with its 1TB SSD that comes with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed.

Related

The Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon won’t let you down, no matter the weight of your daily workload. It’s currently on sale from Lenovo with a 22% discount that slashes its sticker price of $1,490 by $340, so you’ll only have to pay $1,150 for the laptop. It’s unclear how much time you’ve got left before the offer expires, so to make sure that you get the Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon for this special price, you should add it to your cart and check out immediately.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Microsoft still sells the Surface Laptop 4, and it’s $100 off
Andrew Morrisey
By Andrew Morrisey
March 7, 2023 10:30AM
Using a Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 sitting on a couch with a dog.

If you’re in the market for a new laptop or a new tablet, the Microsoft Surface lineup has a lot to offer. And if you’re looking to combine some savings with your new computing device, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is seeing a $100 discount at Best Buy right now, which brings its price down from $900 to $800. Free shipping is included with a purchase, and a discount on Microsoft 365 comes with the Surface Laptop 4 as well.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4
The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 has been around for some time now, but it still has a lot to offer almost anyone in the market for a new laptop. In many ways we even like the Surface Laptop 4 more than its successor, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5. From a performance standpoint, the Surface Laptop 4 can compete with many of the best laptops on the market, and the Surface Laptop 4 15-inch and MacBook Pro 16-inch often duke it out amongst creatives when it comes to purchasing a new laptop. As built for this deal, the Surface Laptop 4 comes with a custom AMD Ryzen 5 processor and 8GB of RAM.

Read more
Perfect for browsing and school, this Lenovo laptop is $235 today
Briley Kenney
By Briley Kenney
March 7, 2023 8:45AM
lenovo ideapad 1i deal walmart cyber monday 2022 3i

Even while perusing some of the best laptop deals, and there are numerous options out there, it can be difficult to find an option that's affordable and versatile at the same time. Laptops are excellent for schoolwork and productivity tasks -- like typing out a long document or email -- but the best ones are also great for streaming media, playing some casual games, browsing social networks, and beyond. There isn't any one thing in particular, you might want to do, which again, can make choosing one quite difficult.
Well, that might change when you feast your eyes on one of the best Lenovo laptop deals we've spotted for the week. This Lenovo IdeaPad 1 deal, for the 15-inch AMD version, drops the price down to $235 total. which is an incredibly low and budget-friendly price tag. Normally $400, you're saving $165 on this deal, but most importantly it's a super versatile laptop perfect for students, casual web browsers, and beyond. Grab that deal below, or keep reading to learn more about the IdeaPad 1 on offer.

Why You Should Buy the Lenovo IdeaPad 1
This Lenovo IdeaPad 1 deal includes the 15-inch AMD version with an AMD Athlon Gold 7220U processor, integrated AMD Radon 610M graphics, and 4GB of LPDDR5 RAM. By the way, DDR5 RAM is the fastest on the market currently, offering great performance for the price range it's in. The 15.6-inch full-HD anti-glare non-touch display offers a decent amount of screen real estate to browse websites, watch media and content, and much more. Plus, you get Windows 11 Home for a full desktop experience on the go. While it is in Windows S Mode, you can easily turn it off.
Above all, this versatile laptop offers everything a student, or even a professional, might need. From the HD (720p) webcam for video calls and conferences to the all-day battery life that will get you from home to school, or work, and back, you're well-equipped to take on your day. The FHD display pairs nicely with the rich audio, delivered through stereo Dolby Audio speakers. So, when you're watching your favorite online streaming content -- whether through Netflix or HBO GO -- you'll get exceptional video, audio, and an enjoyable experience all around.
Ports include a built-in SD card reader, HDMI for connections to TVs and monitors, USB-C 3.2 Gen 1, USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, USB-A 2.0, and a headphone and mic combo port for headsets. All of the above is packed into a super thin and manageable frame, as well, which makes carrying the IdeaPad 1 around a cinch.
The current Lenovo IdeaPad 1 deal on offer drops the price by $165, down to $235 total which is a perfect price range for students and casual computers. Normally, you'd pay $400 which makes this promotion one heck of a deal you don't want to miss. It's only available for a limited time, however, so if you're interested, even a little, take advantage of the discount while you can.

Read more
Save $1,050 on this Alienware gaming PC with 32GB of RAM, RTX 4080
Aaron Mamiit
By Aaron Mamiit
March 7, 2023 7:55AM
alienware aurora r15 review 20

Gamers who want a powerful gaming PC should be prepared to spend a significant sum of money, but fortunately, there are gaming PC deals that will let you enjoy some savings along the way. Here's a good example -- the Alienware Aurora R15, which is on sale from Dell at $700 off its sticker price of $3,700, can get even cheaper by entering the code SAVE350 at checkout for an additional $350 discount, for total savings of $1,050 and a final price of $2,650. Time is running out on this offer though, so you'll want to finalize the purchase right now.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop
The Alienware Aurora R15, which is on our list of the best gaming PCs, stands out among other gaming desktops because of its futuristic design. However, it's not one of those devices that are all style and no substance. Inside its spacious chassis are the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, plus 32GB of RAM that's recommended by our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop if you're planning to use it for both playing video games and running demanding apps such as video editing applications. Buying games without having to check their recommended specifications because you're sure that your PC can run them without any trouble is one of the best feelings in gaming.

Read more