There are laptop deals for any kind of device that you need, whether you want a budget option or a high-performance machine. If you’re in the market for the latter, here’s an offer from Lenovo that’s hard to refuse — the Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon at 22% off, which brings its price down to $1,150. That’s $340 in savings from its original price of $1,490, but you’ll need to make the purchase now if you want to enjoy the discount because we’re not sure when it will end.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon laptop

Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands, and its Slim devices are its premium line of clamshell laptops, according to our explainer on the different Lenovo brands. Everything about the Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon certainly falls under that premium description, starting with its powerful performance. Inside the laptop are the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, plus 16GB of RAM that’s recommended by our laptop buying guide for those who will be running intensive applications or engaging in any form of content creation. If you’re only planning to use the device for simple functions, you’ll be able to accomplish all your tasks in no time because all the processes will run so smoothly.

The Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon features a 13.3-inch OLED touchscreen with WQXGA resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate, for sharp details and vivid colors when you’re working on a project or watching streaming content during your downtime. Lenovo promises military-grade durability for the laptop, which will protect it from wear and tear, and it offers enough storage space with its 1TB SSD that comes with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed.

The Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon won’t let you down, no matter the weight of your daily workload. It’s currently on sale from Lenovo with a 22% discount that slashes its sticker price of $1,490 by $340, so you’ll only have to pay $1,150 for the laptop. It’s unclear how much time you’ve got left before the offer expires, so to make sure that you get the Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon for this special price, you should add it to your cart and check out immediately.

