 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Lenovo’s Surface Pro alternative just got a 31% price cut

By
Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 Precision Pen 3 showing off hover
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

Whether you’ve been shopping around for a perfect tablet, or you just really need to replace one, we found an excellent promo while searching for tablet deals: When you purchase the Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) through Lenovo, you’ll save $115 for a limited time. This tablet is normally priced at $370 and we’re not sure how long the sale is going to last. 

Why you should buy the Lenovo Tab P11

Tablets serve as the perfect middle ground between smartphones and laptops, offering a lot of the same capabilities as both device types. In the case of the Tab P11, the tablet is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 CPU with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. That’s a good amount of bytes to start, but you can always add an external SSD (check out some of the great SSD deals we found this week) or back some of your files up to a cloud platform.

The Tab P11 is equipped with an 11.5-inch IPS screen that delivers up to 2K resolution. From basic web browsing and word processing to photo editing and HD playback (any Netflix movies you’ve been dying to see?), you’ll have plenty of touchscreen real estate to work with. Not to mention how easy of a time you’ll have using the Tab P11 outdoors, thanks to its 400 nit peak brightness and anti-glare coating. 

If you’re the kind of person who needs multiple apps open at once, you’re going to love the Android 12L OS. A feature called split screen mode allows you to have two apps up and running, with the ability to switch seamlessly between them. Oh, and did we forget to mention you’ll be able to use the optional Precision Pen 2 for one or both of your open apps? This is particularly convenient for those of us looking to gather intel from one app while taking notes in another. Or, you know, drawing doodles (it’s your world after all). 

It’s hard to say just how long this Lenovo sale is going to last, so if it sounds like the Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) would be a natural fit for your digital wants and needs, take advantage of this offer while you still can! And while you’re here, we recommend checking out some awesome Samsung tablet deals we found this week.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
Lenovo dropped the price of this student laptop from $850 to $531
Image of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 14 laptop folded backwards sitting on the ground.

There's an overwhelming number of student laptop deals out there, but only a few can match the value that you'll get from this offer for the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 2-in-1 laptop. From its original price of $850, it's down to just $531 following a 37% discount from Lenovo. That's $319 in savings on a device that will surely prove to be a dependable companion for school, but you have to hurry with the transaction if you want it. The bargain may be gone as soon as tomorrow, so proceed with the purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 2-in-1 laptop
In terms of performance, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i can handle most activities that students need to do on a regular basis with its 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. It won't challenge the top-of-the-line models of the best laptops as it won't be able to carry out demanding tasks like video editing and rendering, but for doing online research, typing reports, making presentations and similar functions, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i will be more than enough.

Read more
Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5 are at clearance prices
The Surface Pro 9 with the Type Cover keyboard lifted up.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and Laptop 5 are at dueling prices thanks to Microsoft Surface deals. Usually $1,100 and $1,000, respectively, both of the products have dropped to $800. With all differences in price taken away, then, it all comes down to buyer's preference. Should you buy a Surface Pro or Surface Laptop? That's totally up to you, your preferences, and your needs. Should you want a versatile tablet that can turn into a laptop with a couple of simple steps, snatch the Surface Pro 9, but if you want something that is already a laptop without any fuss, grab the Surface Laptop 5. Tap the appropriate button below to inspect the products on your own and make your choice, or keep reading to see a rundown on the facts and stats of each choice.
Microsoft Surface Pro 9 - $800, was $1,100

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 - $800, was $1,000

Read more
This Lenovo Legion Pro gaming laptop with an RTX 4060 is $460 off
The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop on a table.

There are a lot of gaming laptop deals in the market right now, but not all of them are worth spending your hard-earned money on. Here's a recommendation if you're looking for a mid-range device that's relatively affordable -- the eighth-generation Lenovo Legion Pro 5 for $1,140, following a $460 discount from Lenovo on its original price of $1,600. We don't expect this device to stay this cheap for long though, so if you want to buy it at 28% off, you're going to have to proceed with the transaction immediately.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 gaming laptop
For the fantastic value that it provides and its amazing performance for its price, we've selected the Lenovo Legion Pro 5 as the top pick in our list of the best gaming laptops. It may not be the most powerful machine out there, but with its AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, it won't have any trouble running the best PC games. The gaming laptop even ships with Windows 11 Home out of the box, so you can start downloading and installing games into its 1TB SSD as soon as you power it on.

Read more