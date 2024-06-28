Lenovo’s Surface Pro alternative just got a 31% price cut

Whether you’ve been shopping around for a perfect tablet, or you just really need to replace one, we found an excellent promo while searching for tablet deals: When you purchase the Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) through Lenovo, you’ll save $115 for a limited time. This tablet is normally priced at $370 and we’re not sure how long the sale is going to last.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Tab P11

Tablets serve as the perfect middle ground between smartphones and laptops, offering a lot of the same capabilities as both device types. In the case of the Tab P11, the tablet is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 CPU with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. That’s a good amount of bytes to start, but you can always add an external SSD (check out some of the great SSD deals we found this week) or back some of your files up to a cloud platform.

The Tab P11 is equipped with an 11.5-inch IPS screen that delivers up to 2K resolution. From basic web browsing and word processing to photo editing and HD playback (any Netflix movies you’ve been dying to see?), you’ll have plenty of touchscreen real estate to work with. Not to mention how easy of a time you’ll have using the Tab P11 outdoors, thanks to its 400 nit peak brightness and anti-glare coating.

If you’re the kind of person who needs multiple apps open at once, you’re going to love the Android 12L OS. A feature called split screen mode allows you to have two apps up and running, with the ability to switch seamlessly between them. Oh, and did we forget to mention you’ll be able to use the optional Precision Pen 2 for one or both of your open apps? This is particularly convenient for those of us looking to gather intel from one app while taking notes in another. Or, you know, drawing doodles (it’s your world after all).

It’s hard to say just how long this Lenovo sale is going to last, so if it sounds like the Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) would be a natural fit for your digital wants and needs, take advantage of this offer while you still can! And while you’re here, we recommend checking out some awesome Samsung tablet deals we found this week.