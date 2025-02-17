Lenovo’s leaked ThinkBook Flip is a wild take on dual screen laptops

At CES 2025, Lenovo showed off a laptop with a rollable extending screen. It seems there is more weird laptop innovation still left in the bank at Lenovo. Evan Blass has shared what appear to be product renders of a folding dual-display laptop.

Imagine a book-style foldable phone, and add a keyboard to it. Or maybe, one of those Asus or HP laptops with a flexible folding screen, with a real keyboard deck attached at the bottom.

That’s roughly the vision behind Lenovo ThinkBook Flip AI PC, and it will make an appearance at MWC in the coming days. This one should technically be less fragile than a rollable panel, which is far more exquisite than mainstream flexible display panels.

What are the innards? How much will it cost? Who exactly needs it? All those details are still under the wraps. But look at the leaked image above, and try to imagine why you would want the other half of the screen facing away from you, and in the view of a total stranger.

Maybe, showing a presentation to a client, teaching kids, or even for real-time translation and transcription between two people in a meeting? It’s not hard to imagine some of the scenarios where a tent-format for two screens can lead to a shared computing experience.

Now, turn your gaze to this outrageous format where the screen extends vertically upwards, matching your eye level in an upright posture or even peeking above the head. It is going to be a rather “public” computing experience, unless you’re in a cabin.

I’ve had people giving me weird looks when I worked with a pair of Xreal smart glasses tethered to a MacBook Air in a coffee shop, or the days I propped open the dual 14-inch OLED panels on the Asus ZenBook Duo.

The extra screen real estate is no gimmick. Lenovo certainly knows that. Lenovo’s dual-screen YogaBook 9i won praise for its fantastic build, beautiful display units, reliable performance, and sheer functional flexibility.

With the upcoming Lenovo ThinkBook Flip AI PC, the company apparently wants to deliver a dual-screen laptop experience in every engineering format you can imagine. Rolling, folding, or book-style. You name it, the Chinese electronics giant has got it.

I am just intrigued about the asking price, and whether the product booklet tells you to be mindful about taking up too much space on a shared workplace desk, or just bringing an all-screen distraction for every other laptop user around in a cozy coffee shop.