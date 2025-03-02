Lenovo’s new take on foldable screen laptops quite literally stands tall

Lenovo continues experimenting with unique computing designs, bringing a new concept to Barcelona for Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025. The brand has showcased a proof of concept called the ThinkBook Flip AI PC concept, which is essentially a 5-in-1 laptop, with five distinct display modes of function.

Many are familiar with 2-in-1 devices, that function as a standard clamshell computer, and swivel on a 360-hinge to stand in an easel style, for reading, creativity, and productivity functions. However, the ThinkBook Flip AI PC takes advantage of several of Lenovo’s developments over recent years, including foldable and rollable technologies. The device includes a dual hinge feature that supports the five usage modes– and can be used for display optimization, productivity, multitasking, and collaboration.

The device can take on a standard clamshell mode, with a 13.1-inch 16:10 OLED display. It can then extend up into a vertical mode, with an 18.1-inch 2000 x 2664 resolution 3:4 OLED display.

Recommended Videos

The third share mode folds outward with the panel 13.1-inches and the outer panel 12.9 inches, dual 16:10 aspect ratio, enabling multiple users to access the device. In read mode, the outer display panel folds flat against the device cover, with a 12.8-inch 2000 x 1258 16:10 display. The device is closed in tablet mode, leaving only the folded panel visible, with a 12.9-inch 2000 x 1258 16:10 display.

Lenovo said the ThinkBook Flip Al PC is intended to provide “AI-enhanced workflows and dynamic work environments” and eliminate “the need for external monitors.”

Hardware on the ThinkBook Flip AI PC includes the Intel Core Ultra 7 processors, 32GB LPDDR5x memory, and PCIe SSD Storage, in addition to Thunderbolt 4 ports and a fingerprint reader. The device has 11.3 x 8.2 x 0.7 dimensions and weighs 3.1 lbs. The device is also one of Lenovo’s Copilot+PCs, making its AI functionalities built-in.

The ThinkBook Flip AI PC takes inspiration from former concepts turned products, including the ThinkPad X1 Fold series and the rollable ThinkBook Plus Gen 6, the latter of which is scheduled to release in June. While there is no word on whether this is a product that could ever come to market, Lenovo is a brand that enjoys showcasing concepts in general. The brand demonstrated its futuristic transparent display laptop during WMC in 2024. It also showcased its voice-controlled Auto Twist AI PC during IFA 2024.