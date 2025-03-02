 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Lenovo’s new take on foldable screen laptops quite literally stands tall

By
The ThinkBook Flip Al PC read mode.
Lenovo

Lenovo continues experimenting with unique computing designs, bringing a new concept to Barcelona for Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025. The brand has showcased a proof of concept called the ThinkBook Flip AI PC concept, which is essentially a 5-in-1 laptop, with five distinct display modes of function.

Many are familiar with 2-in-1 devices, that function as a standard clamshell computer, and swivel on a 360-hinge to stand in an easel style, for reading, creativity, and productivity functions. However, the ThinkBook Flip AI PC takes advantage of several of Lenovo’s developments over recent years, including foldable and rollable technologies. The device includes a dual hinge feature that supports the five usage modes– and can be used for display optimization, productivity, multitasking, and collaboration.

The ThinkBook Flip AI PC clamshell mode.
Lenovo

The device can take on a standard clamshell mode, with a 13.1-inch 16:10 OLED display. It can then extend up into a vertical mode, with an 18.1-inch 2000 x 2664 resolution 3:4 OLED display.

Recommended Videos

The third share mode folds outward with the panel 13.1-inches and the outer panel 12.9 inches, dual 16:10 aspect ratio, enabling multiple users to access the device. In read mode, the outer display panel folds flat against the device cover, with a 12.8-inch 2000 x 1258 16:10 display. The device is closed in tablet mode, leaving only the folded panel visible, with a 12.9-inch 2000 x 1258 16:10 display.

Lenovo said the ThinkBook Flip Al PC is intended to provide “AI-enhanced workflows and dynamic work environments” and eliminate “the need for external monitors.”

Hardware on the ThinkBook Flip AI PC includes the Intel Core Ultra 7 processors, 32GB LPDDR5x memory, and PCIe SSD Storage, in addition to Thunderbolt 4 ports and a fingerprint reader. The device has 11.3 x 8.2 x 0.7 dimensions and weighs 3.1 lbs. The device is also one of Lenovo’s Copilot+PCs, making its AI functionalities built-in.

The ThinkBook Flip AI PC takes inspiration from former concepts turned products, including the ThinkPad X1 Fold series and the rollable ThinkBook Plus Gen 6, the latter of which is scheduled to release in June. While there is no word on whether this is a product that could ever come to market, Lenovo is a brand that enjoys showcasing concepts in general. The brand demonstrated its futuristic transparent display laptop during WMC in 2024. It also showcased its voice-controlled Auto Twist AI PC during IFA 2024.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Fionna Agomuoh
Fionna Agomuoh
Computing Writer
Fionna Agomuoh is a Computing Writer at Digital Trends. She covers a range of topics in the computing space, including…
HP’s new 2-in-1 laptop packs a 3K OLED touchscreen
A woman sits at a desk, using the new HP EliteBook X.

HP just unveiled three new laptops during its yearly HP Imagine event, and if you use your laptop for work, there's plenty to be interested in. The most eye-catching offering of the trio is the HP OmniBook Ultra Flip, which is a 2-in-1 laptop with a 3K OLED touchscreen. There are two more laptops for professionals, and HP ticks the box for Qualcomm, Intel, and AMD enthusiasts, as the three laptops come with different CPUs.

Let's start with the OmniBook Ultra Flip. This is a 14-inch convertible laptop that comes equipped with Intel's latest Lunar Lake processors, offering up to the Core 9 Ultra 288V with eight cores and eight threads and a maximum clock speed of 5.1GHz. The lowest variant sports the Ultra 5 226V, which also has eight cores and eight threads, but it only boosts up to 4.5GHz. All variants come with integrated Intel Arc graphics, and while the top two chips get the 16GB version, the less premium offerings come with the 8GB version.

Read more
Samsung’s new laptop has literally double the AI
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 propped up on a table with its 360-degree hinge.

Samsung has published a Newsroom post announcing its latest Galaxy Book model, the Galaxy Book5 Pro 360, as the first of its new "powerhouse AI PCs." It's a Copilot+ laptop powered by an Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processor  (otherwise known as Lunar Lake) that can deliver up to 47 tera operations per second (TOPS) of neural processing unit (NPU) power -- and when Copilot just isn't enough, you can link your Galaxy phone and play around with Galaxy AI too.

The PC also has an Intel Arc GPU that improves graphics performance by up to 17%. According to the press release, the Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 will have access to more than 300 AI-accelerated features across 100 different apps, though it seems that Copilot+ PC experiences won't be available at launch. Instead, Samsung expects them to be available via future updates -- updates that Microsoft confirmed at IFA will come this November.

Read more
Lenovo’s new laptops have an Intel superpower
A Yoga Slim 7i on a red table.

Lenovo has announced two new laptops in partnership with Intel. Yes, they feature the new Core Ultra Series 2 chips, but it’s really the software that makes these laptops interesting. The laptops themselves are the ThinkPad X1 Carbon and Yoga Slim 7i, but they’re both tagged with an additional name: Aura Edition Imagined with Intel. I’m not sure what the name is supposed to connote, but laptops under this new line include a host of software features that were developed by Lenovo in partnership with Intel.

The most exciting of these is Smart Share, which allows for quick photo sharing between your phone and laptop with nothing more than a tap. Bumping the side of the laptop lid with your iPhone or Android phone will automatically bring up a smart share window displaying the photos in your mobile device.

Read more