Short on space? Grab this Lenovo mini PC deal

Lenovo often has some great desktop computer deals, but this one is a little special — it’s on a mini PC. Designed to pack as much as possible into a tiny amount of space, it’s perfect if your work space is super limited but you still need a competent PC. Right now, you can buy the Lenovo ThinkCentre M90q for $1,086 at Lenovo. According to Lenovo’s overly optimistic estimated value system, the PC normally costs $2,129, which means you’re saving 49% off the original price. In reality, the estimated value system can be a little unrealistic, but what we do know is that $1,086 is a good price for this setup. Here’s all you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkCentre M90q

Buying one of the best desktop computers is great if you have plenty of space, but what do you do if you’re lacking the room? That’s where the best mini PCs are essential. The Lenovo ThinkCentre M90q isn’t on that list, but it has the essentials you’ll love.

That includes a 14th-generation Intel Core i7-14700vPro CPU teamed up with 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. You may end up needing more storage in the long run, but it’s simple enough to add on one of the best external hard drives if it comes to that.

Impressively, the PC comes with a basic USB mouse and keyboard, so you’re all set from the moment it arrives. Just hook it up to your existing monitor or TV, or opt to snap up one of the best monitors. Don’t worry about anything too high-end, as this PC won’t be a gaming PC so you don’t need anything higher than full HD or 1080p.

The tiny PC is reminiscent of many external hard drives from over the years, but it offers a hub of ports so you can easily connect it via VGA, DisplayPort, or HDMI. It also has Ethernet and USB-C, so you’re all set with all your plans. It supports up to four displays, so it’s ideal for multitasking needs.

Normally $2,129 according to Lenovo’s estimated value system, the Lenovo ThinkCentre M90q is now down to $1,086 for a limited time. The 49% discount won’t be around for very long, so if you’re keen to grab a mini PC for much less than usual, buy now before you miss out.