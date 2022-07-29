With Lenovo’s recent explosion into the laptop sphere, there are a lot of great Chromebook deals you can find on its site. For example, this Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook is a great deal if you need something portable but powerful, and this deal from Lenovo discounting it down to $249 from $599 — a whopping $350 off — makes it a great deal overall.

Why you should buy the ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook

Chromebooks are great little devices if you need something portable but a bit more powerful than a tablet, and the ThinkPad C13 Yoga’s ability to essentially turn into a tablet makes it that much more versatile. The screen is 13.3 inches, so it’s small and portable, and while the resolution is only Full HD, it does have a peak brightness of 300 nits, which means you can use it in brightly lit rooms and shaded areas outside. The AMD Athlon Gold 3150C isn’t necessarily a powerful CPU, but it’s more than enough to power ChromeOS and do all the productivity stuff you expect it to. At such a low price, it makes for one of the better student laptops deals you can pick up for the performance and versatility.

As for a GPU, there isn’t a discrete one like you might expect on a gaming laptop, but it does have Intel AMD Radeon Graphics, which is enough for most of the games you’ll find on the app store. RAM comes in on the lower side at 4GB, so you’ll have to be conscious about what tabs and apps you have open. As for storage, you have 32GB to work with, which is also slightly on the lower side, although expected for a Chromebook, and you can always grab one of our external hard drive deals to help supplement it. That being said, it does have the nice positives of a 720p webcam, Wi-Fi 5, and Bluetooth 5, and the ability to charge to 80% of the battery in just 60 minutes, which is great.

Overall, it’s not going to be easy to find a sub-$250 deal on a convertible Chromebook with these specs, which is why we appreciated this deal from Lenovo that brings this ThinkPad C13 Yoga down to $249 — a huge $350 discount on its normal $599 price. That being said, if you do want something more powerful, we have a list of some great laptop deals for you to check out.

