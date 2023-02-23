A dependable laptop is no longer just a luxury — it’s now a necessity, especially for remote employees and students. If you’re looking at laptop deals to upgrade from an outdated machine, you may want to take advantage of Lenovo’s 40% discount for the Lenovo ThinkPad E15. It’s yours for just $526 instead of its original price of $876, for savings of $350. There’s no telling when the offer will end, so you have to assume the worst and operate as if the laptop will only be available for this price today.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad E15

The ThinkPad line of laptops, which Lenovo inherited from IBM, is known for its iconic look, sturdy design, and business features, according to our explainer on the Lenovo brands. The Lenovo ThinkPad E15 continues this winning combination, with performance that’s more than enough to help you complete your daily workloads from the AMD Ryzen 3 5425U processor, integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. The laptop also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 256GB SSD, which should provide ample storage space for your apps and files.

The Lenovo ThinkPad E15 is equipped with a 15.6-inch display with Full HD resolution, which not only provides a clear look at your projects, but also serves as a decent entertainment device — combined with the laptop’s two Harman speakers and Dolby Audio support — for watching streaming content whenever you’re taking some time for yourself. It also has a 720p HD camera with a built-in microphone, which will help you stand out whenever you join online conferences and take video calls.

The 40% discount for the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 is one of today’s most attractive Lenovo laptop deals, as the trustworthy device will be yours for just $526. That’s $350 off its sticker price of $876, for savings that you can pocket or spend on additional things that you’ll need for work or school. It’s unclear until when the offer will last, so you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 right now to make sure that you can get the laptop for much cheaper than usual.

