One of Lenovo’s best-selling ThinkPad laptops is 40% off today

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 4 laptop on a white background.

A dependable laptop is no longer just a luxury — it’s now a necessity, especially for remote employees and students. If you’re looking at laptop deals to upgrade from an outdated machine, you may want to take advantage of Lenovo’s 40% discount for the Lenovo ThinkPad E15. It’s yours for just $526 instead of its original price of $876, for savings of $350. There’s no telling when the offer will end, so you have to assume the worst and operate as if the laptop will only be available for this price today.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad E15

The ThinkPad line of laptops, which Lenovo inherited from IBM, is known for its iconic look, sturdy design, and business features, according to our explainer on the Lenovo brands. The Lenovo ThinkPad E15 continues this winning combination, with performance that’s more than enough to help you complete your daily workloads from the AMD Ryzen 3 5425U processor, integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. The laptop also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 256GB SSD, which should provide ample storage space for your apps and files.

The Lenovo ThinkPad E15 is equipped with a 15.6-inch display with Full HD resolution, which not only provides a clear look at your projects, but also serves as a decent entertainment device — combined with the laptop’s two Harman speakers and Dolby Audio support — for watching streaming content whenever you’re taking some time for yourself. It also has a 720p HD camera with a built-in microphone, which will help you stand out whenever you join online conferences and take video calls.

The 40% discount for the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 is one of today’s most attractive Lenovo laptop deals, as the trustworthy device will be yours for just $526. That’s $350 off its sticker price of $876, for savings that you can pocket or spend on additional things that you’ll need for work or school. It’s unclear until when the offer will last, so you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 right now to make sure that you can get the laptop for much cheaper than usual.

This RTX 3050 gaming laptop is $650 for the rest of today
Jennifer Allen
February 22, 2023 8:00PM
February 22, 2023 8:00PM
Dell G15 gaming laptop with a game scene on the screen, on a grey background.

It's now or never! This discount on the Dell G15 gaming laptop has been live for a few weeks now but is officially ending in a few hours. Dell is most known for their stylish and popular XPS and Inspiron line of laptops, and they usually leave the gaming options to their subsidiary brand, Alienware. But one fantastic, low-budget option they release themselves is the G15. If you'll looking for a modest setup that will handle most modern games, and you want to spend under $1,000, the G15, and Dell's gaming laptop deals in general, are your best bet. Right now you can grab this Dell G15 gaming laptop, a favorite among frugal gamers, for only $650 after a $200 discount.

Why you should buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop
The best gaming laptops are frequently super pricey investments so it's good to see the Dell G15 gaming laptop more affordably priced. It offers a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. More storage space would have been useful as games take up a lot of room these days but if you don't mind focusing on just a couple of games at once, this is workable.

Samsung’s 49-inch QLED gaming monitor is $300 off today
Andrew Morrisey
February 22, 2023 1:57PM
February 22, 2023 1:57PM
Front view of Samsung's new QLED Odyssey gaming monitor sitting on desk.

Admit it, you need a massive gaming monitor. Okay, maybe "need" is a bit dramatic, but you should seriously consider buying this one while it's on sale. Let us present the Samsung 49-inch CRG9 gaming monitor. It's similar to the popular Odyssey G9 gaming monitor, but close to half the price -- and that's before the discount. Right now you can grab the CRG9 for $900 after a $300 price cut. That's a great deal on the best multitasking curved monitor on the market. Read on to see why we love it.

Why you should buy the Samsung 49-inch CRG9 gaming monitor
With its Odyssey lineup of gaming monitors, Samsung has produced one of the best gaming monitors on the market, including the G7 and the Neo G9. The CRG9 is similar to the Odyssey G9 in many ways. They both have the same resolution of 5120 x 1440 and use quantum dots. The CRG9's Quantum Mini LED display is highly regarded and produces picture quality you won’t find amongst the best budget monitors. The curved screen will suck you into any game, and with a screen this wide, even your peripheral vision will be full of gameplay.

The best of Dell’s business laptop sale — up to $2,500 off
Aaron Mamiit
By Aaron Mamiit
February 22, 2023 1:55PM
The Dell XPS 13 Plus on a table outside.

Not all laptops are created equal. If you need a laptop with more than average power under the hood, look into getting one built specifically for business. Dell is having a sale on their right now, specifically the XPS, Vostro, Precision and Latitude models. These are all the best non-gaming laptops from one of the best laptop brands out there. We've picked the best laptop deal from each model. Dell hosts a lot of sales, but the individual products in them often sell out in less than 24 hours. Grab a new computer before the model you want sells out.
Dell Vostro 3510 -- $599, was $1,113

The Dell Vostro 3510 is a relatively affordable business laptop, but it doesn't sacrifice performance with its 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and integrated Intel UHD Graphics. The machine also features 8GB of RAM, which our laptop buying guide says is the sweet spot for most users. Working on the Dell Vostro 3510 is easy on the eyes with its 15.6-inch Full HD display, and with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed in its 256GB SSD, you can start using the laptop as soon as you unbox it. It also comes with a 720p HD camera and single-integrated microphone, for the purpose of joining online meetings and making video calls.

