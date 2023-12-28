 Skip to main content
ThinkPad E16 laptop discounted from $1,369 to $700 in Lenovo’s year-end sale

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Gen 1 laptop on a white background.
Lenovo

Lenovo just launched a year-end sale that includes discounts on dependable laptops like the first-generation Lenovo ThinkPad E16. From its original price of $1,369, it’s down to nearly half at just $700, for savings of $669. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left before this offer is removed though, so if you want to get this laptop at 48% off, don’t hesitate from pushing through with the purchase.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Gen 1 laptop

Lenovo inherited the ThinkPad line of laptops from IBM, maintaining its iconic look and feel, sturdy design, and business features, according to our explainer on the different Lenovo brands. The first-generation Lenovo ThinkPad E16 follows suit as a reliable laptop that will be able to keep up with all of your tasks, as it’s powered by the latest 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. It may not be as powerful as the top-of-the-line models of the best laptops, but as a daily companion for work or school, it’s going to get the job done.

The first-generation Lenovo ThinkPad E16 features a 16-inch screen, which is relatively large among laptops, with WUXGA resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The laptop also comes with a 512GB SSD, which will provide ample storage space for your documents, and Windows 11 Pro pre-installed. The Lenovo ThinkPad E16 is also great for making video calls and joining online meetings because you’ll appear and sound clear with its 1080p Full HD camera with dual microphones, which you can block with a privacy shutter when it’s not in use.

Lenovo’s year-end sale has slashed the price of the first-generation Lenovo ThinkPad E16 by $669 to $700 from $1,369, in one of the most attractive laptop deals that you can shop before we welcome the arrival of 2024. You’re going to have to hurry with your purchase though, as it’s not a good idea to wait until the last minute because you’re opening yourself up to the risk of stocks running out. If you think the price and specifications of the Lenovo ThinkPad E16 is perfect for you, it’s highly recommended that you complete the transaction as soon as you can.

