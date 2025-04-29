This Lenovo ThinkPad is usually $1,739 — today it’s under $1,000

If you’re browsing laptop deals for a reliable device at a nice price, you can’t go wrong with Lenovo’s ThinkPad laptops. Here’s an offer to consider: the Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Gen 2 with a 43% discount on its estimated value of $1,739, so you’ll only have to pay $980. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on this chance to buy this laptop for under $1,000 though, so we highly recommend hurrying with your purchase if you don’t want to miss the $759 in savings.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Gen 2 laptop

For those who need a laptop that will be able to keep up with their daily tasks, you should go for the Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Gen 2. The E Series is the more affordable category in Lenovo’s ThinkPad line, according to our explainer on Lenovo brands, but this device doesn’t sacrifice performance. It’s powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 7735U processor, integrated AMD Radeon 680M graphics card, and 16GB of RAM that our laptop buying guide says is the sweet spot for most people.

The Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Gen 2 laptop features a 16-inch display with WUXGA resolution, for sharp details with a decent amount of screen real estate, as well as a built-in 1080p camera with a microphone for the ability to make video calls and join online meetings. The device also ships with Windows 11 Pro for access to the operating system’s more advanced features, and a 1TB SSD for ample storage space for your apps and files.

Most Lenovo laptop deals feature dependable machines that provide excellent value. The Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Gen 2 is a great example, as it’s on sale for just $980 for a $759 discount on its estimated value of $1,739. You won’t always be able to purchase a device with these capabilities at 43% off, so you shouldn’t hesitate if you’re interested because the offer may expire at any moment. Push forward with your transaction for the Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Gen 2 laptop immediately, while it’s still available for less than $1,000.