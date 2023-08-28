 Skip to main content
This Lenovo laptop had its price slashed from $1639 to just $389

Lenovo often has some great laptop deals and that’s certainly the case with the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 currently available for $389. According to Lenovo, it’s usually priced at $1,639, which seems unlikely. But even if you aren’t actually saving $1,250, $389 for this laptop is a sweet deal. Lenovo uses an estimated value system so you can’t always rely on its original price in terms of accuracy, but the sale price is worthwhile. Here’s why we think you might want the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 2.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 2

The Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 offers some useful key specs for the price. There’s an AMD Ryzen 3 5400U processor along with 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. It also has a 13.3-inch full HD screen that looks great thanks to its 1920 x 1080 resolution, 300 nits of brightness, and anti-glare properties. It’s also a touchscreen so you can get more hands-on while you work with Windows 11 Pro.

Continuing the trend to remind us why Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands, there’s attention to detail with the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 2. There’s a 720p HD webcam with array microphone as well as a privacy shutter to guarantee the camera is off. There’s also a fingerprint reader on the keyboard so you can use biometrics to log into services rather than enter passwords manually.

The Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 may not rival the best laptops but at this price, it has those everyday essentials. Modern Standby is a useful feature so that the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 starts from sleep in less than one second. Things like that soon add up to make the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 a convenient laptop to use throughout the day. It’s also sleekly designed so it’s easy to take between meetings or classes.

The Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 is currently available for $389 at Lenovo. Lenovo reckons it usually costs $1,639, but that seems pretty high for these specs right now. Either way, $389 is the price to be most aware of and we’re confident it’s a good price for the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 2. Buy it now before the deal ends.

