This Lenovo ThinkPad is usually over $2,000 — today it’s $639

Have you been shopping around for a new laptop? Right now, you’ll be able to order the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 3 for only $640. Considered a “doorbuster deal,” this ThinkPad once went for over $2,000! Whether this is your first workplace PC investment or your twelfth, it’s hard to beat the kind of reputation that Lenovo has developed over the years; especially for its ThinkPad lineup.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 3

The Lenovo ThinkPad has long been relied upon for its business-professional design and engineering. When you pick up one of these portable PCs, you’ll be surprised at just how lightweight it is; though a lighter build doesn’t translate to cheap quality or performance in any way. In fact, thanks to the AMD Ryzen 7 PRO Series CPU and integrated AMD Radeon Graphics — plus 16GB of DDR5 RAM — the L13 Yoga has got what it takes to do just about anything. 

Running Windows 11 Pro and equipped with 256GB of internal storage, you’ll have plenty of bytes to store important docs, photos, videos, and other files. Of course, one also needs a solid screen to work off of. In the case of the ThinkPad L13, you’ll be working with a 13.3-inch WUXGA IPS touchscreen, complete with an anti-glare coating and anti-smudge protection. This is joined by a built-in 1080p camera with dual-array mics and a privacy shutter. Work meetings are inevitable, and the L13 Yoga is tailor-made for crystal-clear conference calls. 

Other noteworthy features include Wi-Fi 6E compatibility, HDMI 2.1 and USB-C connections, and an impressive Dolby Audio sound system that allows the L13 to punch way above its audio weight-class. We’re not sure how long Lenovo is going to keep the doorbuster status active, so now is the best time to take advantage of this amazing sale. 

Save $1,370 on the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 3 when you order through Lenovo, and be sure to check out some of the other Lenovo ThinkPad deals and Lenovo laptop deals we found this week!

