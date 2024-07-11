 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Lenovo laptop is usually $2,000 — today it’s $659

By
The Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 3 AMD on a white background.
Lenovo

If you want something more versatile than a traditional laptop, you should check out 2-in-1 laptop deals like Lenovo’s offer for the third-generation Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga. From its original price of $2,009, it’s down to a much more affordable $659, for savings of $1,350. The 67% discount is going to be hard to ignore, so if you need a new companion for work or school, what are you waiting for? Add the 2-in-1 laptop to your cart and proceed with the checkout process as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 3 2-in-1 laptop

A 2-in-1 laptop offers several advantages over a traditional laptop, as it combines the convenience and ease of using a tablet’s touchscreen with the utility of a laptop’s keyboard. The Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 3, according to our laptop buying guide, falls under the convertible category of 2-in-1 laptops, as it transforms from laptop mode to tablet mode by flipping the keyboard under its 13.3-inch touchscreen. The display offers WUXGA resolution for sharp details and bright colors, and it has anti-reflection and anti-smudge properties so you can always clearly see what’s happening on the screen.

In terns of performance, Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 3 2-in-1 laptop doesn’t disappoint with its AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5875U processor and integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, which combine with 16GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says is on the same level as top-tier machines. The device is also equipped with a 256GB SSD for ample storage space for your files, and it ships with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed so that you have access to the operating system’s more advanced features.

Some laptop deals will only let you pocket a few dollars in savings, but certainly not this one — the third-generation Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga 2-in-1 laptop is down to just $659, which is less than half its original price of $2,009 following a 67% discount. We’re not sure how much time is remaining for you to be able to pocket the $1,350 in savings though, so you need to hurry with your purchase. Stop hesitating if you want to get the third-generation Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga 2-in-1 laptop for much cheaper than usual.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
This ThinkPad laptop is $1,670 off in Lenovo’s massive sale
The third-generation Lenovo ThinkPad T14 laptop on a white background.

For a limited time, you’ll be able to take advantage of clearance pricing on a fantastic Lenovo laptop! Lenovo laptop deals are fairly abundant, but this is one you definitely don’t want to miss; especially if you’re in need of a powerful PC. The Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 is marked down to $700 from its original retail price of $2,370. That’s a massive $1,670 discount for one of the company’s flagship laptops of 2023. 

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 laptop
The Lenovo ThinkPad is often associated with business professionals, and for good reason. All ThinkPad models are portable, powerful, and packed with enough battery life to get you through an entire workday. This particular model (the T14 Gen 3) runs on an AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 6650U CPU with an AMD Radeon 660M GPU. Both chips are equipped with 16GB of RAM, and the ThinkPad contains 512GB of internal storage. That’s a list of efficient peripherals that any new PC owner would be glad to see.

Read more
Best Buy cut the price of this Lenovo IdeaPad to just $140
The Lenovo IdeaPad 1i against a white background.

One of the most trusted names in the world of PCs is getting the sales treatment at Best Buy this week. The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 is an excellent entry-level laptop that normally sells for $250, but you’ll be able to grab it for just $140 while this promo lasts. Sometimes we just need a laptop for the basics; and be it web browsing, word processing, checking emails, or watching Netflix, the Lenovo IdeaPad can tackle it all.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad laptop
The IdeaPad runs on Windows 11 and is powered by an Intel Celeron CPU with integrated Intel UHD Graphics. From basic Microsoft 365 tools like Word and Excel, to in-depth photo editing sessions with PhotoShop, you should have no issues with performance. Ideally, you’ll keep your HD videos capped at 1080p, but if you’re streaming something in 4K, the IdeaPad will simply downscale the picture. 

Read more
This Lenovo 2-in-1 laptop is normally $2,000 — today it’s $658
The Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 3 AMD on a white background.,

We’re always on the lookout for 2-in-1 laptop deals, and one of our favorites this week is made possible by Lenovo. For a limited time, you’ll be able to score the amazing Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 3 for $659. The original price of $2,009 is based on Lenovo’s estimated value system. This means that the ThinkPad L13’s original value could be a tad overestimated. Still, this is a phenomenal laptop deal you don’t want to pass up.

Why you should buy the Lenovo 2-in-1 laptop
When it comes to workhorse PCs, versatility is just as integral as performance. The ThinkPad Yoga Gen 3 more than satisfies both of these essential laptop criteria. The 13.3-inch WUXGA IPS touchscreen can be configured as both a traditional laptop or a fold-over tablet. The 1920 x 1200 pixel spread delivers up to 1080p HD at 60Hz, along with 300-nit peak brightness levels. And that 1080p screen is accompanied by a 1080p FHD RGB hybrid webcam with a privacy shutter. 

Read more