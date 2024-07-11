This Lenovo laptop is usually $2,000 — today it’s $659

If you want something more versatile than a traditional laptop, you should check out 2-in-1 laptop deals like Lenovo’s offer for the third-generation Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga. From its original price of $2,009, it’s down to a much more affordable $659, for savings of $1,350. The 67% discount is going to be hard to ignore, so if you need a new companion for work or school, what are you waiting for? Add the 2-in-1 laptop to your cart and proceed with the checkout process as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 3 2-in-1 laptop

A 2-in-1 laptop offers several advantages over a traditional laptop, as it combines the convenience and ease of using a tablet’s touchscreen with the utility of a laptop’s keyboard. The Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 3, according to our laptop buying guide, falls under the convertible category of 2-in-1 laptops, as it transforms from laptop mode to tablet mode by flipping the keyboard under its 13.3-inch touchscreen. The display offers WUXGA resolution for sharp details and bright colors, and it has anti-reflection and anti-smudge properties so you can always clearly see what’s happening on the screen.

In terns of performance, Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 3 2-in-1 laptop doesn’t disappoint with its AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5875U processor and integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, which combine with 16GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says is on the same level as top-tier machines. The device is also equipped with a 256GB SSD for ample storage space for your files, and it ships with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed so that you have access to the operating system’s more advanced features.

Some laptop deals will only let you pocket a few dollars in savings, but certainly not this one — the third-generation Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga 2-in-1 laptop is down to just $659, which is less than half its original price of $2,009 following a 67% discount. We’re not sure how much time is remaining for you to be able to pocket the $1,350 in savings though, so you need to hurry with your purchase. Stop hesitating if you want to get the third-generation Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga 2-in-1 laptop for much cheaper than usual.