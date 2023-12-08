 Skip to main content
This Lenovo ThinkPad is usually priced at $2,688 — today it’s $589

If you’re looking at laptop deals for an offer that will get you a high-performance device for an affordable price, you should check out the Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 3, which will be yours for $589. Lenovo says it’s a $2,099 discount, but we’re not sure about the laptop’s original price of $2,688. Nevertheless, it’s a powerful laptop for that cost, which should catch the attention of a lot of shoppers. If you’re interested, you still have time to take advantage of this bargain, but you should hurry because we’re not sure when it will end or when stocks will run out.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 3

Lenovo inherited the ThinkPad line from IBM, according to our explainer on the different Lenovo brands, which explains the iconic look, sturdy design, and focus on productivity of the Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 3. The laptop will quickly prove that it’s a reliable work-from-anywhere partner with its AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5675U processor and integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, which are combined with 16GB of RAM that’s on the level of top-tier machines, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need.

The Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 3 features a 512GB SSD, which will provide ample storage space for your files, and it comes with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed, so you can maximize the capabilities of the operating system. It’s equipped with a 14-inch screen with Full HD resolution for a clear look at your projects, and it’s made to withstand daily wear and tear as it was tested against military standards and more than 200 quality checks.

Even if we’re skeptical of its sticker price of $2,688 on Lenovo’s website, the Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 3 for just $589 is a steal. The $2,099 discount may not be entirely true, but you’ll still be getting a dependable machine for a relatively affordable price. However, that also means there’s probably a lot of interest in this offer, so if you move slow, you’re opening yourself up to the risk of missing out on one of the most interesting Lenovo laptop deals we’ve recently seen. If you want to get the Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 3 for this price, you’re going to have to proceed with the transaction as soon as possible.

