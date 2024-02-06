 Skip to main content
Save $3,430 on this Lenovo laptop with an RTX 4090, 96GB of RAM

Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 6 front angled view showing display and keyboard.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

If your work or hobby requires you to invest in an extremely powerful laptop, then you may want to take advantage of Lenovo’s offer for the Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 6 Mobile Workstation. A massive $3,430 discount slashes its price from $8,159 to $4,729, and while its estimated value may seem inflated, its lowered price may still be considered a steal even if it’s still pretty expensive because of the performance that you’ll be getting from this machine. We’re not sure how long the savings will remain online though, so you need to hurry with your purchase if you’re interested.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad P1

The Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 6 Mobile Workstation will provide the performance that you need, no matter how demanding your daily workload could be, with its 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card. It’s also equipped with a whopping 96GB of RAM — to put that in perspective, our guide on how much RAM do you need recommends 32GB of RAM for professionals and high-end gamers, and 64GB of RAM for engineers and multimedia editors.

No matter what type of project you’re working on, you’ll have a good view of it on the Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 6 Mobile Workstation’s 16-inch touchscreen with 3840 x 2400 resolution and OLED technology. You’ll also have ample storage space for all of your files on the laptop’s 4TB SSD, and since it ships with Windows 11 Pro, you’ll have access to the operating system’s more advanced features. The Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 6 Mobile Workstation is also very durable, with a spill-resistant keyboard, a vapor chamber that offers advanced cooling, and a design that has passed military standards.

The Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 6 Mobile Workstation certainly isn’t for everyone, but if you need unparalleled performance on a daily basis, it’s the machine that you’ll have to buy. We’re not sure about Lenovo’s estimated value of $8,159, but the $3,430 discount that pulls its price down to $4,729 is pretty eye-catching for laptop deals, and all things considered, it’s a fantastic price for a laptop that’s this powerful. The offer may expire at any moment though, so you’re going to have to complete the transaction for the Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 6 Mobile Workstation immediately.

