Lenovo continues to offer some of the best laptop deals with a hefty discount on the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 2. Usually priced at $3,469, the business-focused laptop is down to $1,088 for a limited time only. The $2,381 saving sounds amazing but it’s worth taking it with a pinch of salt given Lenovo’s use of the estimated value system. Despite what the actual discount could be, it’s still clear that this is a well-priced laptop for what it offers. Keen to know more? Let’s take a look.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s

Lenovo is consistently one of the best laptop brands you can buy from, particularly when it comes to laptops for business. In the case of the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 2, you get an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Alongside that is its 14-inch full HD screen with 300 nits of brightness and a LED backlight. It also has an Nvidia T500 graphics card which works out a little behind the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card. It’s safe to say this isn’t a gaming system but it’s nice to see some kind of graphics card here.

Where the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 shines is its focus on being a reliable mobile workstation. It has up to 9.7 hours of battery life, a great slim profile for taking between meetings, and is capable of withstanding 12 different military-grade requirements. This may not be one of the best laptops in the conventional sense but if you need a solid workhorse, it does the job. Its smaller screen still looks sharp while allowing you to carry it more easily and — of course — worry less about weak battery life. It weighs just over 3.2 pounds so it’s easy to take with you wherever you go. There’s also an updated suite of built-in ThinkShield features to help safeguard your device and data.

A reliable laptop for any hard worker, the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 is currently available direct from Lenovo for $1,088. Over $2,381 of its estimated value, this is a laptop worth considering if you need something reliable and robust. Buy it now before the deal ends very soon.

