 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Lenovo laptop just had its price slashed from $3,199 to $749

Jennifer Allen
By
Engineer, wearing a hard hat, works on the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s as another engineer works in the background.
Lenovo

Lenovo regularly offers some of the best laptop deals around and that continues to be the case with this offer on the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s. It’s currently available for $749 instead of Lenovo’s estimated value price of $3,199. It’s worth remembering that Lenovo’s estimated value concept isn’t as reliable as simply comparing the MSRP on products but whatever the actual discount, $749 for this spec of business-focused workstation is definitely a good price. If you’re intrigued and want to learn more, keep reading while we explain all.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s

As one of the best laptop brands, you can be safe knowing that the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s is worth paying attention to. The laptop has an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. There’s even a dedicated graphics card in the form of the Nvidia T500 but don’t count on it being great for gaming, as it’s pretty dated. More interesting is the 14-inch full HD display with 300 nits of brightness and a backlight to help with performance.

While the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s may not be one of the best laptops around, it still manages nearly 10 hours of battery life, depending on how you use it. It’s designed for portability so it’s slim with a weight of just 3.24 pounds. Despite that slender build, it’s still robust and offers two Thunderbolt 4 ports along with HDMI and USB 3.2 connectors. Having been tested against 12 military-grade requirements and more than 200 quality checks, it’s also capable of being used in various scenarios without a hitch, right down to incredibly cold or hot weather conditions. There’s also Lenovo’s Thinkshield protection so your data is safer than standard, and you also have extra hardware like a privacy shutter for the webcam and a fingerprint reader for logging in.

Related

The Lenovo ThinkPad P14s is currently down to $749 when you buy direct from Lenovo. We wouldn’t trust the estimated value price of $3,199 according to Lenovo as it seems a little high. You’re still getting a great business laptop for $749. If it sounds like the one for you, click the buy button below to proceed with your purchase.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
This portable Lenovo Chromebook just had its price slashed to $105
Lenovo Chromebook 3 11 on wooden desk.

Shoppers usually turn to Chromebook deals when the laptop deals that they see are still too expensive. Here's one of the most affordable options -- the Lenovo Chromebook 3 for just $105, as its original price of $139 was slashed by Best Buy for $34 in savings. There's no telling how much time is left on the offer though, so if you think the Chromebook would work great for you, there's no reason to hesitate on making the purchase.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Chromebook 3
Lenovo is no stranger to our list of the best Chromebooks, and the Lenovo Chromebook 3 shows the brand's expertise in making devices that are powered by Google's Chrome OS. It's powered by the Intel Celeron N4020 processor, Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM, which actually don't look like much on paper. However, since Chrome OS is designed to utilize web-based apps instead of installed software, as we mentioned in our Chromebook versus laptop discussion, the Lenovo Chromebook 3 still performs smoothly. It also only has 64GB eMMC flash memory, which would be extremely limiting for traditional laptops but not in the case of Chromebooks, as they come with built-in support for cloud storage.

Read more
Best laptop deals: Save on Apple, Dell, HP and Lenovo
The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 laptop, opened with a colorful wallpaper on the screen.

Buying a new laptop isn't cheap so you want to make sure you buy the right device for your needs, as well as your budget. While MacBook deals may appeal to some, there are also plenty of other great laptop deals too. We've picked out some of the very best laptop deals you can purchase today. These include great budget Chromebooks, high-end Windows machines, gaming laptops, and even 2-in-1 laptops. Whatever your intentions, we've got your back. Let's take a look at the best laptop deals below.
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 -- $200, was $330

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 is a pretty basic Windows-based machine. It has an AMD Athlon Silver processor, 4GB of memory and 128GB of eMMC storage. That's the kind of spec you'd see on a cheap Chromebook so Windows 11 Home in S mode won't perform amazingly here. However, if you're desperate for Windows and can't afford much, it'll do the job. Its 15.6-inch HD screen gives you plenty of room to see what's going on while there's also a built-in webcam, built-in media reader, and the option to hook it up to your TV or a monitor.

Read more
This Lenovo laptop with 128GB of RAM is $4500 off, and we aren’t kidding
A Lenovo ThinkPad P16 with a graphics program being displayed on it.

Ever consider getting a laptop with specs that rival the best desktop PCs? How about doing so while it was on a massive sale? If your answer to either of those questions is an unequivocal "Yes" then now is the time to put those considerations into action. The Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Intel Mobile Workstation is approximately $4,500 (yes, that's four-digits) off right now as part of a very special deal straight from the manufacturer. That puts the final price for the intensely powerful machine at $5,489. Click the button below to check it out yourself and read on for our analysis.

Note that savings estimates given in this deal are based upon Lenovo's estimated value of the given product. This price is determined by Lenovo's research into secondary market prices as well as what they can sell the product. Global trends like the ever-evolving "chip war" and inflation are also taken into account, so it's possible that the recommended retail price may not be entirely accurate, although we think it's still an offer worth highlighting as you're getting a 128GB of RAM powerhouse for $4,500 -- and top-spec models from the likes of Dell and Apple don't offer that at the price point.
Why you should buy the ThinkPad P16
If there is anything to know about the ThinkPad P16, it is how high the raw stats are for a laptop. For example, in our laptop buying guide, we listed 16GB or more RAM as being good for intensive application. The ThinkPad P16? Oh, it has 128. Plus it has 4TB of SSD storage, a beautiful 3840 x 2400 resolution touchscreen, and runs on a top-of-the-line 12th Gen i9 processor. Absolutely wild stats for a laptop and something you should check out yourself. It's no wonder that ThinkPad laptops are considered amongst the best business laptops.

Read more