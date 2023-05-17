Lenovo regularly offers some of the best laptop deals around and that continues to be the case with this offer on the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s. It’s currently available for $749 instead of Lenovo’s estimated value price of $3,199. It’s worth remembering that Lenovo’s estimated value concept isn’t as reliable as simply comparing the MSRP on products but whatever the actual discount, $749 for this spec of business-focused workstation is definitely a good price. If you’re intrigued and want to learn more, keep reading while we explain all.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s

As one of the best laptop brands, you can be safe knowing that the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s is worth paying attention to. The laptop has an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. There’s even a dedicated graphics card in the form of the Nvidia T500 but don’t count on it being great for gaming, as it’s pretty dated. More interesting is the 14-inch full HD display with 300 nits of brightness and a backlight to help with performance.

While the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s may not be one of the best laptops around, it still manages nearly 10 hours of battery life, depending on how you use it. It’s designed for portability so it’s slim with a weight of just 3.24 pounds. Despite that slender build, it’s still robust and offers two Thunderbolt 4 ports along with HDMI and USB 3.2 connectors. Having been tested against 12 military-grade requirements and more than 200 quality checks, it’s also capable of being used in various scenarios without a hitch, right down to incredibly cold or hot weather conditions. There’s also Lenovo’s Thinkshield protection so your data is safer than standard, and you also have extra hardware like a privacy shutter for the webcam and a fingerprint reader for logging in.

The Lenovo ThinkPad P14s is currently down to $749 when you buy direct from Lenovo. We wouldn’t trust the estimated value price of $3,199 according to Lenovo as it seems a little high. You’re still getting a great business laptop for $749. If it sounds like the one for you, click the buy button below to proceed with your purchase.

Editors' Recommendations