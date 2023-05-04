 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Lenovo laptop with 128GB of RAM is $4500 off, and we aren’t kidding

John Alexander
By
A Lenovo ThinkPad P16 with a graphics program being displayed on it.

Ever consider getting a laptop with specs that rival the best desktop PCs? How about doing so while it was on a massive sale? If your answer to either of those questions is an unequivocal “Yes” then now is the time to put those considerations into action. The Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Intel Mobile Workstation is approximately $4,500 (yes, that’s four-digits) off right now as part of a very special deal straight from the manufacturer. That puts the final price for the intensely powerful machine at $5,489. Click the button below to check it out yourself and read on for our analysis.

Note that savings estimates given in this deal are based upon Lenovo’s estimated value of the given product. This price is determined by Lenovo’s research into secondary market prices as well as what they can sell the product. Global trends like the ever-evolving “chip war” and inflation are also taken into account, so it’s possible that the recommended retail price may not be entirely accurate, although we think it’s still an offer worth highlighting as you’re getting a 128GB of RAM powerhouse for $4,500 — and top-spec models from the likes of Dell and Apple don’t offer that at the price point.

Why you should buy the ThinkPad P16

If there is anything to know about the ThinkPad P16, it is how high the raw stats are for a laptop. For example, in our laptop buying guide, we listed 16GB or more RAM as being good for intensive application. The ThinkPad P16? Oh, it has 128. Plus it has 4TB of SSD storage, a beautiful 3840 x 2400 resolution touchscreen, and runs on a top-of-the-line 12th Gen i9 processor. Absolutely wild stats for a laptop and something you should check out yourself. It’s no wonder that ThinkPad laptops are considered amongst the best business laptops.

Related

The ThinkPad P16 also follows in the footsteps of the best ThinkPad laptops by coming in a tough, unique form factor. It’s a military grade machine, tested to MIL-STD 810G standards (think, military-style lab tests simulating environmental stressors). Far from being the expensive, delicate toy your parents warned you about, Lenovo assures us that the ThinkPad P16 can endure everything from “dust storms to day-to-day bumps, drops, and spills.” Responsible enough to avoid needing that? It also comes with Lenovo’s ThinkShield solutions, including data encryption features, fingerprint logins, and more.

Want the power? Need the power? Click the button below to get your ThinkPad P16 at $4,500 off the estimated $9,989 market price, putting the machine at $5489. Too powerful? Or, still too expensive? No worries, we’ve got other great laptop deals to serve to you.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
Best Lenovo Laptop Deals: Save up to $2,287 today
Lenovo Yoga 9i 14 Gen 7 laptop sits on a small desk.

Lenovo has some fantastic laptop deals underway right now with thousands to be saved on select models. Whether you're looking for a super cheap Chromebook, a high-end gaming laptop, or a work-focused powerhouse, you're in luck with some fantastic savings available right now. With so many options out there, we've picked out some of our favorite deals so you can quickly find the right Lenovo laptop for you. Read on while we take you through the highlights.
Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3i -- $114, was $189

One of the cheapest Chromebook deals around at the moment is on the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3i. While it won't rival the best Chromebooks in terms of power, it's certainly worth considering for students or anyone on a tight budget. It has an Intel Celeron processor along with 4GB of memory and 64GB of eMMC storage. Basic stuff but just what's needed for getting the essentials done while on the move. Best of all is its 11.6-inch HD touchscreen which means you can get more hands-on as well as switch it over to tablet mode with ease. It packs a lot in for the low price.

Read more
This gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 Ti is a steal at $200 off
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i on a white background facing forwards.

Lenovo has one of the best gaming laptop deals for anyone looking to spend under $1,000 on a gaming setup. You can buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 for $700 at the moment when it's usually priced at $900. A saving of $220, it makes the system far more affordable for anyone who's keen to get into portable gaming without spending thousands. A limited-time-only deal, we're here to tell you all about why it's worth your consideration or you can simply hit the buy button below.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3
Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands at the moment and that's reflected in the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3. Well-designed, it offers an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. More storage would be nice given game installs are getting bigger, but at this price, it's an understandable spec. Alongside that is the graphics card -- an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti. Able to cope with the latest games, it's a solid foundation for gaming for a while to come even if it isn't the highest-spec graphics card around.

Read more
This Lenovo gaming laptop deal cuts $700 off the price
The Legion 5 Gen 7 on its start screen.

When we think about gaming we usually think of a console or a big boxy desktop. But there are so many decent gaming laptop deals these days, that gaming laptops are worth a second look. Plus, word on the street is AAA gaming in 2023 isn't going to be going to some groundbreaking place where you'll benefit from constant PC upgrades anyhow. That's why we're looking at the Legion 5 Gen 7 gaming laptop without another pause. It's a laptop that's usually $2,200, but is now $1,500 (that's $700 off) and is absolutely what you need to get you through the next leg of your gaming journey.

Why you should buy the Legion 5 Gen 7
The Legion 5 Gen 7 is a laptop that can take the weight of the any of the top titles. While its 16 GB memory, AMD Ryzen 7 processor, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU are sure to wow you and make things fast, those specs aren't enough to cut it in today's competitive market. And that's especially true for gamers who, as our laptop buying guide will remind you, must constantly keep up with computing progress. What makes the Legion 5 Gen 7 special as a laptop, at least in the hardware department, is its terabyte of storage and access to the lightning fast Wi-Fi 6 protocol. While these don't necessarily seem special to those not in the know, you'll find that today's laptops don't focus too intently on storage — most people use cloud software for their pictures, videos and documents — but gamers need their files stored locally to play efficiently. With the Wi-Fi 6 you can also get lightning fast download speeds without moving rooms to plug in an ethernet cable. The Legion 5 Gen 7 provides wins everywhere!

Read more