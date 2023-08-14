If you’re looking for a powerful business laptop, Lenovo has one of the best laptop deals around at the moment. You can buy the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 for $5,759. That’s an expensive price for a laptop but it’s seriously powerful. According to Lenovo, it usually costs $9,939 which seems pretty high for the reality but even if you aren’t saving $4,180, you’re still saving a lot here. While this won’t be a laptop for everyone, if you’re waiting for a true productivity powerhouse, here’s what you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad P16

With the latest 13th-generation Intel Core i9-13950HX processor, it also has an unheard-of 128GB of memory. Yup, memory. We’re not talking about storage space just yet. It’s unusual to see 32GB of memory most of the time so four times that amount is truly phenomenal. This will be truly excessive for some users but if you’re involved in high-end video editing or rendering, it’s essential.

Thinking along those thoughts, there’s also a vast 4TB of SSD storage which is well-suited for the aforementioned work. You also have an Nvidia RTX 5000 Ada graphics card with 16GB of dedicated VRAM which is comparable to a GeForce RTX 3080 and easily outperforms the best business laptops. Paired up with that is a 16-inch WQUXGA screen with 3840 x 2400 resolution. It’s an OLED panel too so it looks extra great while there’s Dolby Vision support, HDR500, 100% DCI-P3 and it’s even a touchscreen too.

Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands because it also thinks of the things you may not have considered. For instance, its backlit keyboard is spill-resistant. The laptop also has Dolby Atmos and Dolby Voice support while the device is MIL-SPEC certified and has passed more than 200 quality checks. It also has a biometric fingerprint reader for added security and saves you the need to enter passwords manually.

A true powerhouse for anyone seeking something even more powerful than the best laptops, the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 is a laptop built to last. It’s currently $5,759 at Lenovo. If you’re looking for the ultimate laptop for all your work needs, this is it. Not everyone truly needs such power but if you’re the exception, you’ll love it.‌

