This Lenovo laptop with 128GB of RAM is over $4,100 off today

Jennifer Allen
By
A Lenovo ThinkPad P16 with a graphics program being displayed on it.

Lenovo frequently has some great laptop deals. While it’s a little sneaky by using an overly high estimated value system to relay the discount involved, the end result is still usually pretty good. If you’re looking for an absurdly powerful laptop, the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Gen 2 Intel Mobile Workstation is available now at $5,759. Lenovo reckons it’s usually priced at $9,939 which sounds high even for this powerful a spec, but this is still a great price for an expensive laptop. If you’re looking for something truly exceptional, keep reading while we tell you more about it.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Mobile Workstation

As one of the best laptop brands, Lenovo offers great build quality along with excellent hardware. With the latest Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Mobile Workstation, you get a 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor along with 128GB of memory. Yes, memory. We’re not talking about storage here. This is a truly multitasking powerhouse when normally we’d only see 32GB of memory at most. It’s a force to be reckoned with. For storage, you also get an almighty 4TB of SSD storage so you’re not going to run out of space any time soon. It also has an Nvidia RTX 5000 Ada graphics card with 16GB of dedicated VRAM. While that may not be as familiar to you as other Nvidia cards, it offers better performance than the GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card in many benchmark tests so you can game on this system. There’s also a 16-inch WQUXGA OLED screen with a 3840 x 2400 resolution, HDR 500 True Black technology, and 400 nits of brightness. It’s a touchscreen too for any time you want to get more hands-on with your work.

Everything about the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Gen 2 Intel Mobile Workstation is truly powerful. It easily outperforms the best laptops but you’d expect that when you’re paying so much for it. It also has an advanced dual vapor chamber for cooling, a backlit keyboard, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Voice support, all while having withstood over 200 quality checks.

If you’re in a position to invest in a very high-end laptop, you need the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Gen 2 Intel Mobile Workstation in your life. It’s currently priced at $5,759 which may sound expensive but is an excellent price for what it offers. Buy it now from Lenovo before the deal ends very soon.

