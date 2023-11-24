One of the biggest Black Friday laptop deals comes from Lenovo with $5,470 off a Lenovo ThinkPad P16 laptop. Usually priced at $9,939, it’s down to $4,469 for a limited time only. Now, there are caveats here. For one thing, Lenovo tends to be overly optimistic with its estimated value system meaning it’s unlikely it was truly $9,939 at any point, but the new price is accurate. Perhaps more importantly, this laptop is seriously powerful and likely to be excessive for many people’s needs. If you’re intrigued though, keep reading and we’ll tell you all about one of the biggest Black Friday deals around.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad P16

The Lenovo ThinkPad P16 laptop has all the credentials for being one of the best laptops. It has a 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and a frankly ridiculous 128GB of memory. It also has 4TB of SSD storage so you won’t run out of space any time soon. Even the graphics card is pretty potent being an Nvidia RTX 5000 Ada graphics card with 16GB of dedicated VRAM.

Somehow worried that the display will let it down? Nope. It has a 16-inch WQUXGA screen with a 3840 x 2400 resolution. It’s an OLED panel too so its self-lit pixels ensure you get deeper blacks and more vibrant colors than elsewhere. It also has Dolby Vision support, HDR 500 support, 100% DCI-P3 color, 400 nits of brightness and it’s also a touchscreen too. Dolby Atmos and Dolby Voice support all help out on the audio side of things too.

Pretty much everything about the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 laptop is the ultimate laptop which is what you’d expect from one of the best laptop brands. It’s designed with high-end tasks in mind right down to its keyboard being spill-resistant and the whole thing being made to meet military standards for robustness.

A truly powerful laptop, the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 laptop is normally priced at $9,939. Right now, it’s more affordable at Lenovo dropping to $4,469 as part of its Black Friday sales. If you need the most powerful laptop you can think of, you need this system in your life. Hit the button below to buy it before the deal ends soon.

