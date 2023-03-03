 Skip to main content
This Lenovo laptop with 128GB of RAM is $5150 off (no, that’s not a typo)

Jennifer Allen
Are there more impressive laptop deals than being able to save $5,150 off a Lenovo laptop? We’re not convinced. Granted, the laptop in question isn’t exactly cheap now but if you’re looking for a very specific kind of business laptop, you’ll love the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Mobile Workstation. Normally priced at $9,719 according to Lenovo, it’s down to $4,569. Yup, that’s a huge saving of $5,150 but this still isn’t exactly an impulse buy. Still, if you’re looking for Lenovo laptop deals for high-end users, read on while we take a look at it. It’s nearly sold out so be fast.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Mobile Workstation

The Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Mobile Workstation has the kind of specification that’s clearly built with specialist tasks in mind. There’s a 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor which will annihilate the competition that usually offers an i7 or even i5 processor. Even more remarkably, there’s 128GB of DDR5 memory. That’s not us making a mistake — it really is that vast a sum of memory. Usually, even among the best laptops, we would see 32GB at the absolute maximum and then only for high-end gaming systems. Here, there’s a truly substantial 128GB of RAM that should future-proof this system for a long time to come.

That kind of thinking continues with the storage which is a huge 2TB of SSD storage. Again, usually 1TB is the absolute most we see with 512GB often the standard amount. Do you need that much space? Maybe not, and maybe you don’t need 128GB of memory but that’s why this is a very specific laptop for a certain purpose. There’s also a dedicated graphics card in the form of the Nvidia RTX A550 with 16GB of memory which is similar to the high-end GeForce RTX 3080 Ti card in terms of performance. Like the rest of the setup, it’s designed with professional mobile workstations in mind.

Elsewhere, you get a 16-inch WQUXGA touchscreen display with a resolution of 3840 x 2400. It’s an OLED panel too so it looks great with pixels individually lighting up as needed to provide truly deep colors. As you’d expect from one of the best laptop brands, especially where business laptops are concerned, Lenovo has also done a great job with enhancing cooling so it works well for long sessions. There’s also strong security with Lenovo ThinkShield keeping your data secure, while there’s a fingerprint reader for better security than a password too.

Robustly built and exceptionally powerful, the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Mobile Workstation truly isn’t for everyone given it’s going to be overkill for a lot of folk. However, if you’re in the market for something truly high-end, it’s available now at Lenovo for $4,569. Saving $5,150 on the regular price of $9.719 is impressive going but keep track of whether you truly need to spend so much before you commit.

