Save 43% off this powerful Lenovo ThinkPad laptop — but hurry!

For one of the best laptop deals around today, look no further than Lenovo. The popular brand offers a great range of business and gaming laptops, with the highlight right now being on its ThinkPad range. Currently, you can buy the Lenovo ThinkPad P16s laptop for a huge 43% off, bringing it down to $2,099 for some great high-end hardware. According to Lenovo, it normally costs $3,689, which explains the $1,590 discount. Granted, Lenovo is known for using an estimated value system sometimes inflates the original price. However, that doesn’t change the fact that this is a great price for what’s offered here. Let’s dip into the finer details before you decide to buy.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad P16s

As mentioned, Lenovo is known for making a lot of business laptops. Crucially, it’s one of the best laptop brands around in this field thanks to being highly robust and reliable. With this particular model, you get an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU teamed up with 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. It also has a dedicated graphics card with the Nvidia RTX 500 Ada GPU, which is roughly comparable to the GeForce RTX 3050 Ti but crucially is designed with creative purposes in mind rather than gaming. If you’re looking to render models and videos, this could be useful.

Working alongside that GPU is a 16-inch WQUXGA screen with 3840 x 2400 resolution. It’s an OLED panel, which means you get the deepest blacks and most vibrant colors all on one screen. This is the technology that many of the best TVs embrace and is the kind of thing you’ll never want to switch away from. The screen also has Dolby Vision support, HDR 500 True Black, 100% DCI-P3, and 400 nits of brightness. It looks great, with its only minor downfall being a basic 60Hz refresh rate.

Another reason this might be one of the best laptops for you is the webcam: a 5MP model with RGB+IR, along with a privacy shutter and dual microphones. There’s also a backlit keyboard with a fingerprint reader built-in. The laptop runs Windows 11 Pro — our comparison piece between Windows 11 Pro and Windows 11 Home will help you understand why this is the best option for business.

Packed with all the key features you need, the Lenovo ThinkPad P16s is usually $3,689 according to Lenovo’s estimated value system. It’s now down to $2,099, which is a great price for a highly competent business laptop. Check out this great business laptop deal for yourself at Lenovo. It could be just what your business needs.