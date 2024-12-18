 Skip to main content
This Lenovo ThinkPad is usually $2,399 — today it’s $984

Amazing Deal The third-generation Lenovo ThinkPad T14 laptop on a white background.
Looking for awesome laptop deals? Lenovo is always one of the best places to go, and right now it has some fantastic deals for anyone seeking a business laptop ahead of 2025. Right now you can buy the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 laptop for $984. According to Lenovo, that’s a huge price cut of 59%, or $1,415. Granted, Lenovo is a little optimistic with its “estimated value” system. However, $984 for these specs is pretty good, regardless of the original price. Here’s what it provides.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4

Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands for business users in particular thanks to building robust laptops that are designed to last a long time. With this Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4, you get a 13th-generation Intel Core i5-1335U CPU alongside 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. Those are strong starting points for a work PC. More storage space may have been nice, but it’s not a huge issue, and in a work context you’re likely to use additional storage like cloud services or one of the best external hard drives.

Alongside those core specs, the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 has a 14-inch WUXGA screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution, 45% NTSC, and 300 nits of brightness to ensure it looks good. The keyboard is backlit, and there’s also a fingerprint reader built-in so you have an extra security method. The Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 has also been built to match military grade levels of durability — it can deal with the arctic wilderness and desert dust storms equally well. In some ways, that makes it a cut above the best laptops, certainly when dealing with a lot of difficult environments.

The Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 usually costs $2,399, according to Lenovo’s optimistic estimated value system. It’s now down to $984, and you can be confident that this is a great deal for anyone looking for a reliable business laptop. Check it out for yourself by tapping the button below.

