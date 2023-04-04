 Skip to main content
Usually $3349, this Lenovo laptop is down to $1100 today

A designer sits by a desk as she works on a project with the Lenovo ThinkPad 15v next to her.
Lenovo

One of the better laptop deals today is over at Lenovo. The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 is currently down to $1,100. Lenovo has it listed with an estimated value of $3,349 which is a little on the steep side in reality, as is often the way with Lenovo’s way of estimating values (based on a vague list of summarizing prices from other retailers). Despite the fact it’s probably not actually a saving of $2,249, this Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 is still a great deal for anyone looking for a reliable business laptop. Keen to know more about it? Here’s what you need to know.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Thinkpad T14s Gen 2

The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 has an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Those are all the essentials you could need to work productively on the move or from home, with it clearly rivaling some of the best laptops in this price range. The laptop is far more than just the basic specs we all rush to check out though. There’s also a 14-inch full HD screen with 300 nits of brightness, an LED backlight and anti-glare properties. Better still is its full HD webcam with dual array microphone along with a privacy shutter. There’s a fingerprint reader too for added security, while a backlit keyboard looks great and is practical in low-light situations.

As one of the best laptop brands, Lenovo also tags on some other convenient features. It has thin bezels to keep it lighter than most along with the Intel Evo platform to help with performance and improve battery life. It’s also been tested against 12 military-grade requirements and more than 200 quality checks so it can handle pretty much all situations you could throw at it. Odds are you need a laptop for your commute or home office, but Lenovo is confident it can even handle the Arctic wilderness or desert dust storms. It also has an updated suite of built-in ThinkShield security solutions to keep you extra safe.

Practical in a multitude of ways, the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 is down to $1,100 at Lenovo. That’s a significant drop from its estimated value of $3,349 but that seems pretty high. Even despite the slightly inauthentic price drop, $1,100 is a great price for a reliable system. Buy it now before the deal ends.

