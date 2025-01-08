 Skip to main content
This Lenovo ThinkPad is usually $3,229 — today it's $1,518

Amazing Deal Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 front angled view showing display and keyboard.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

If you need a laptop specifically designed for business use, Lenovo and its ThinkPad range is generally a great thing to consider. Right now you can buy a particularly great Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon for $1,518. As with all the laptop deals that Lenovo offers, its original price (aka Lenovo’s estimated value price) is a little optimistic to say the least. According to Lenovo, this laptop previously cost $3,229, which is a touch on the high side, as much as the 53% discount sounds very impressive. Fortunately, whatever the true original price, $1,518 is a good deal for a PC with these specs. If you’re looking for a reliable work machine, here’s what you need to know.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon

Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands around for professionals in particular (and gamers, but that’s a different topic). The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon offers many great features for the price. It has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-1365U CPU alongside 32GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. We’d like to see more storage, but we’re glad to see the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon use DDR5 RAM. It also sports a 14-inch WUXGA screen with 100% sRGB and 400 nits of brightness. It looks great while being highly portable compared to much of the competition.

Useful features keep on coming: The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon has a 1080p full HD IR webcam with a privacy shutter. It also has a fingerprint reader on its backlit keyboard to ensure your laptop is secure. It’s those kind of features that make it one of the best business laptops out there. It also has four 360-degree mics with integrated AI-based noise cancellation and Dolby Voice support.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is also designed to last. It’s one of the best laptops for withstanding harsh conditions, having passed more than 200 quality checks and many military grade levels of protection.

Right now the ThinkPad X1 Carbon is down to $1,518 at Lenovo. A great price for a robustly designed business focused laptop, it’s a great investment for anyone with their own small business or in need of a portable workhorse. Check it out now by tapping the button below if it feels like the right fit for you.

