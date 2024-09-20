The classic Lenovo ThinkPad X1 has a crazy deal today — save $1,300!

Looking for awesome laptop deals? Lenovo is the place to go for some great discounts, including this one on a Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 laptop. Usually $2,789, it’s down to $1,450 for a limited time only. We’ll add a caveat here: Lenovo’s estimated value system is often a little optimistic, meaning the true original price may actually be lower than it sounds. Whatever the original price though, we do know that $1,450 is a sweet deal for this laptop. If you’re looking for something business focused, read on while we take you through what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12

Lenovo makes some of the best laptops around, so you’re in safe hands with the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12. This particular model has an Intel Core Ultra 5 135U processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. In our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon review, we admired its thin and light design, as well as its good performance.

As a business laptop, there’s no dedicated graphics card here, but it does have a great screen. The 14-inch WUXGA display has a resolution of 1920 x 1200, along with 400 nits of brightness, and 100% sRGB color gamut. Its size means this is a fairly portable laptop for all your work needs. Above it is a 1080p full HD webcam with a privacy shutter, and there’s also a fingerprint reader on the keyboard for added security. Said keyboard is backlit so it looks good even in low light situations. The audio is better than average too, since it has Dolby Atmos support.

Designed to be robust, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 uses carbon fiber made from 90% recycled magnesium. It’s been tested against military standard levels of protection and durability, passing over 200 quality checks and being able to withstand extreme conditions, so you’re all set here. It’s those added details that enhance Lenovo’s reputation as one of the best laptop brands.

Usually $2,789, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 is down to $1,450 right now at Lenovo. The hefty discount makes now the perfect time to buy a well-loved product like this. Check it out now before the price returns to normal very soon.