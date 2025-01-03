 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Get down to business: Take 56% off the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11

By
Lowest Price Ever A press photo of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11.
Lenovo

This is the year you’re finally going to treat yourself to one of the best laptop deals. No, no, we insist! We know how expensive these portable PCs can get, and pretty much every laptop-maker claims to have the “best business laptop,” which is why we’re excited to shine a light on not only one of the best PC markdowns of the day but an incredible business PC at that:

Right now, when you order the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11, you’ll only wind up paying $1,421. At full price, this model goes for $3,330. That’s over half off! This PC is officially on clearance, though, so once it’s gone, it’s gone forever.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11

This version of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 comes with an Intel Core i7-1365U CPU that delivers max clock speeds of 5.20GHz, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 32GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. Designed for demanding workflows, the X1 Carbon Gen 11 is the laptop of choice for folks who always have more than one piece of software and multiple tabs opened at the same time. Expect fast Windows 11 Pro performance and minimal load times for apps and webpages.

Related

The 14-inch WUXGA screen supports up to 1920 x 1200 resolution and pushes up to 400 nits at peak brightness. The 1080p FHD webcam also captures crisp-clear footage, and the built-in privacy shutter shows that Lenovo prioritizes user security. There’s even an onboard fingerprint reader to ensure no unwelcome digits start typing away on your X1 Carbon keyboard! The Carbon Gen 11 also comes with several USB ports and an HDMI 2.1 connection should you decide to connect to an external monitor, TV, or projector.

Now that the X1 Carbon Gen 11 is officially on clearance, it’s only a matter of time before its stock is depleted and it’s gone for good! That being said, today might be the best (and final) day to save big on this amazing PC. Take 56% off the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 when you order through the manufacturer, and be sure to check out our roundups of the best Lenovo ThinkPad deals and best Lenovo laptop deals for even more markdowns on top PCs!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
Take $1,850 off the ThinkPad P16s Gen 3, but act fast!
The Lenovo ThinkPad P16s Gen 3.

The Lenovo ThinkPad has been a much-cherished workplace laptop for years, and for many good reasons. With multiple generations and configurations available, there’s a ThinkPad for just about every kind of working pro there is. Fast, reliable, and easy to use, the ThinkPad is a testament to Lenovo’s dedication to customer satisfaction and a brilliant vessel for Windows 11. And while we see plenty of Lenovo ThinkPad deals, we thought the following manufacturer exclusive was worth calling attention to:

Right now, when you order the Lenovo ThinkPad P16s Gen 3 through Lenovo, you’ll pay $1,840. At full price, this model once sold for $3,690.

Read more
Lenovo knocks $1,080 off one of it’s best Chromebooks
ThinkPad C14 Chromebook

While Windows laptops are great, they tend to be quite pricey if you want to grab something that's more powerful and can handle more tasks. If you don't want to spend that much cash, one other great option is to grab yourself a Chromebook since it runs on ChromeOS and is a lot lighter than Windows. One great example is the ThinkPad C14 Chromebook from Lenovo, and there is even a solid deal directly from Lenovo that knocks the original $1,559 price down to just $479. That's a significant $1,080 discount on the usual price, and while Lenovo sometimes overestimates the MSRP value of its laptops, this is still an excellent deal regardless.

Why you should buy this ThinkPad C14 Chromebook
Something that's pretty unique about this configuration of the ThinkPad C14 Chromebook is that it comes with an Intel Core i7-1265U vPro processor under the hood and a mid-to-high-end CPU that's probably more powerful than ChromeOS needs. Still, that means that you can pretty much do anything with this ThinkPad C14, and it will handle the job, making it a great option for productivity or school work, while the 14-inch FHD screen means that it's easy to carry around with you. Even more impressively, it comes with a fingerprint reader, so it's great for those who need multi-factor authentication to do work or access files. You don't have to carry an external reader or key, saving you a bit of extra carrying space.

Read more
This Lenovo ThinkPad laptop deal is a steal at 50% off
The Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Gen 1 laptop on a white background.

The dependable Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Gen 1, which originally costs $1,659, is on sale from Lenovo with a 50% discount that brings its price down to only $830. This laptop is an excellent option for work-from-home employees and students, and it's even more attractive if you can get it at $829 off. It's a pretty popular product that's drawing a lot of attention because of the savings, so if you're interested, we recommend completing your purchase quickly as laptop deals like this usually don't last long.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Gen 1 laptop
Lenovo inherited the ThinkPad line from IBM, and has maintained its iconic look and feel, sturdy design, and business features, according to our explainer on the different Lenovo brands. These characteristics can be seen in the Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Gen 1, which has been tested against military standards for durability. Its portable design means the laptop is perfect for working on the go, and its 16-inch screen with WUXGA resolution promises sharp details and vivid colors while you're working on projects and watching streaming shows.

Read more