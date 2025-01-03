Get down to business: Take 56% off the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11

This is the year you’re finally going to treat yourself to one of the best laptop deals. No, no, we insist! We know how expensive these portable PCs can get, and pretty much every laptop-maker claims to have the “best business laptop,” which is why we’re excited to shine a light on not only one of the best PC markdowns of the day but an incredible business PC at that:

Right now, when you order the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11, you’ll only wind up paying $1,421. At full price, this model goes for $3,330. That’s over half off! This PC is officially on clearance, though, so once it’s gone, it’s gone forever.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11

This version of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 comes with an Intel Core i7-1365U CPU that delivers max clock speeds of 5.20GHz, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 32GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. Designed for demanding workflows, the X1 Carbon Gen 11 is the laptop of choice for folks who always have more than one piece of software and multiple tabs opened at the same time. Expect fast Windows 11 Pro performance and minimal load times for apps and webpages.

The 14-inch WUXGA screen supports up to 1920 x 1200 resolution and pushes up to 400 nits at peak brightness. The 1080p FHD webcam also captures crisp-clear footage, and the built-in privacy shutter shows that Lenovo prioritizes user security. There’s even an onboard fingerprint reader to ensure no unwelcome digits start typing away on your X1 Carbon keyboard! The Carbon Gen 11 also comes with several USB ports and an HDMI 2.1 connection should you decide to connect to an external monitor, TV, or projector.

Now that the X1 Carbon Gen 11 is officially on clearance, it’s only a matter of time before its stock is depleted and it’s gone for good! That being said, today might be the best (and final) day to save big on this amazing PC. Take 56% off the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 when you order through the manufacturer, and be sure to check out our roundups of the best Lenovo ThinkPad deals and best Lenovo laptop deals for even more markdowns on top PCs!