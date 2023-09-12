 Skip to main content
Lenovo's latest ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptop is 50% off right now

Lenovo’s ThinkPad lineup offers a laptop model for almost everyone, and with this deal on the 11th generation ThinkPad X1 Carbon it offers some impressive savings for professionals and small businesses. Currently you can grab the base model ThinkPad X1 Carbon for just $1,160, which is a 50% discount from its regular price of $2,319. However, there are many configurations of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 that qualify for this 50% discount, so you can customize your build several different ways and still count on saving big.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 11)

There are a lot of options when trying to track down the best laptops for your daily workflow, and the ThinkPad lineup alone offers several of them. Our Lenovo ThinkPad buying guide can help you sort through some of the broader similarities and differences between models, but when it comes to meeting the needs of users who want something secure, powerful, and portable, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon is a difficult computer to top. Its base offering includes an Intel i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB solid state drive. It also comes with Windows 11 pre-installed.

The 11th generation model is the newest iteration, and it’s made to hang with some of the best business laptops. It has a built-in fingerprint reader for security, and the base model has a bright, high resolution display. It even has a Full HD webcam that makes it a laptop worth considering if you’re in search of something in the mold of the best laptops for videoconferencing. Both the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 and previous generations have a lot to offer small businesses and working professionals, though you’ve got the best chance of future-proofing your purchase a little bit longer if you go with the latest model of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon.

A powerful and popular all-purpose laptop option, the 11th generation Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is seeing a 50% discount if you purchase directly from Lenovo today. Several configurations qualify for this discount, with the base model starting at $1,160 and additional options that include upgraded displays, solid state storage capacities, and pre-installed software.

