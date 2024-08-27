 Skip to main content
This Lenovo ThinkPad laptop is normally $3,559 — today it’s $1,673

A press photo of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11.
If you’re on the hunt for a powerful and reliable laptop, you should check out Lenovo’s offer for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11. It’s on sale for only $1,673, which is 53% off its estimated value of $3,559. That may seem pretty high, but that’s because Lenovo bases that on prices for similar and comparable laptops, not just from itself but also from other retailers. Still, savings of $1,886 is pretty huge, and if you want to take advantage of this bargain that’s already available ahead of the upcoming Labor Day laptop deals, you should make your purchase now as it can disappear at any moment.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 is already available, but the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 remains a dependable laptop by today’s standards. You’ll get amazing performance from its 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, alongside 32GB of RAM that’s the sweet spot for professionals, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. With these specifications, you’ll be able to multitask between several apps at a time without any lag, so you can finish your work quickly and efficiently.

The 14-inch screen of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 may be relatively small compared to other business laptops, but it makes up for it with its 1920 x 1200 resolution, and it keeps the device portable so you can easily bring it with you everywhere. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Pro, for access to the operating system’s advanced features, and it comes with a 1TB SSD for ample storage space for all your software and files. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 will also be able to keep up with hours of daily usage with its improved thermals that will prevent overheating.

Lenovo’s estimated value for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 may appear inflated at $3,559, but in any case, getting the laptop for only $1,673 is a steal. The $1,886 discount is one of the largest that you’ll see among today’s laptop deals, and if you want it, we highly recommend pushing through with your transaction for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 right now. Any delay may cause you to miss out on this special price and massive savings.

