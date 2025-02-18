 Skip to main content
This Lenovo ThinkPad is normally $3,229 — today it’s $1,453

By
On Sale A press photo of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11.
Lenovo

If you’re on the hunt for a powerful but portable laptop, you may want to consider going for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11. It’s tagged with an estimated value of $3,229 by Lenovo, but it can be yours for $1,453 for huge savings of $1,776. It’s rare to see a 55% discount from laptop deals, so you wouldn’t want to miss this chance to take advantage of this bargain, but you’re going to have to hurry because we’re not sure how much time is remaining before this clearance sale ends.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 laptop

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 is already out in the market, but that doesn’t make the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 obsolete. In fact, the laptop still provides reliable performance with its 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 32GB of RAM that’s necessary for handling intensive applications or creating content, according to our laptop buying guide. The device runs on Windows 11 Pro out of the box for access to the operating system’s more advanced features, and it’s got a 512GB SSD for ample storage space for your files and apps.

The 14-inch screen of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 is bright and colorful with WUXGA resolution, and it’s also small enough to keep the laptop portable along with its weight of less than 3 pounds. The device is protected by a fingerprint reader to prevent unauthorized access, and it features a 1080p Full HD webcam so that you’ll be seen clearly when you take video calls and join online meetings. It’s even got a privacy shutter if you’re worried about unwanted surveillance.

There are some amazing Lenovo laptop deals that are up for grabs, and one of them features the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11. It will be yours for $1,453, which is 55% lower its estimated value of $3,229. That’s $1,776 in savings that you probably wouldn’t find anywhere else, but you need to act fast if you’re interested. That’s because there’s no assurance that the offer will still be available tomorrow, so we highly recommend completing your purchase for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 laptop today, if possible.

