Usually $3,499, this Lenovo laptop is over $1,000 off today

If you’re looking for huge discounts on laptop deals, Lenovo is an excellent source for bargains, and we’ve found one that you won’t want to miss. This configuration of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 with an estimated value of $3,499 is on sale at 40% off for only $2,099, for massive savings of $1,400. The stocks that are up for sale may run out at any moment though, so if you want to take advantage of this offer, you’re going to have to complete your purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 laptop

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 is already available, but the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 is still a solid purchase. The laptop offers good productivity performance with its Intel Core Ultra 7 165U processor and integrated Intel Graphics, alongside 32GB of RAM that’s recommended for running demanding apps or engaging in content creation, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. It also has a 1TB SSD, for ample storage space for your software and files.

Lenovo inherited the ThinkPad line of laptops from IBM, and has maintained its iconic looks, sturdy designs, and business features, according to our explainer on the Lenovo brands. This holds true with the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12, which features a thin and light chassis, a great keyboard, and Windows 11 Pro out of the box to maximize the capabilities of the operating system. The laptop also comes with a 14-inch WUXGA screen, which keeps it portable for carrying with you wherever you go.

We always recommend looking at Lenovo laptop deals if you want to enjoy significant savings, like this $1,400 discount for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12. That’s equivalent to 40% off its original price of $3,499, so you’ll only have to pay $2,099. You’ll have to be quick if you don’t want to miss this bargain for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 laptop though — push through with your transaction immediately, as tomorrow may already be too late.