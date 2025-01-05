Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 review: best ThinkPad yet?

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 MSRP $2,719.00 Score Details “The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 just might be the best ThinkPad yet.” Pros Excellent build quality

Iconic ThinkPad aesthetic

Good enough productivity performance

Good battery life

Spectacular OLED display Cons Very expensive

No haptic touchpad

Battery life not as good as competitors

Table of Contents Table of Contents Specs and configuration Design Keyboard and touchpad Connectivity and webcam Performance Battery life Display and audio Is the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 worth it?

Lenovo’s ThinkPad lineup has undergone a transformation in the last several years, with the company introducing newer versions that don’t conform to the old-school ThinkPad aesthetic and design. The ThinkPad Z13 is an example of a laptop that drops most of the older cues and takes on a more modern look.

But that doesn’t mean Lenovo has completely abandoned the old-school ThinkPad. It’s still around, with the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 closely resembling laptops from a decade ago. It’s a very nicely designed laptop built around Intel Lunar Lake, and has some improvements worth sticking around for. While it may no longer be one of the absolute best laptops, it’s still one of the best ThinkPads yet. Fans of the lineup should take a close look.

Specs and configuration

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 Dimensions 14.37 x 8.08 x 0.56 inches Weight 2.17 pounds Display 14.0-inch 16:10 2.8K (2880 x 1600) OLED, 120Hz CPU Intel Core Ultra 7 258V GPU Intel Arc 140V Memory 32GB Storage 1TB SSD

2TB SSD Ports 2 x USB-C with Thunderbolt 4

2 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x 3.5mm headphone jack

1 x Nano SIM Camera 1080p with infrared camera for Windows 11 Hello Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetoth 5.4 Battery 57 watt-hour Operating system Windows 11 Price $2,519+

There are only two configurations of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13, which is somewhat unusual for the lineup. More configurations might arrive at some point, but for now, the base model is $2,519 for an Intel Core Ultra 7 258V, 32GB of RAM, a 2TB SSD, and a 14.0-inch 2.8K OLED display. For $2,719, you get a 2TB SSD. That’s my review unit.

Those are expensive prices. You can get several other similarly configured laptops for closer to $1,500, such as the HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 and the Acer Swift 14 AI. You really need to be a ThinkPad fan to spend $1,000 more.

Design

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 bears a remarkable resemblance to the first generation, while simultaneously looking like a laptop made at the tail end of 2024. That’s a remarkable achievement, and anyone who’s been a ThinkPad fan for years will certainly appreciate it. It’s the same black-on-black aesthetic, red LED “i” in the logo on the lid, and red TrackPoint nubbin in the middle of the keyboard. It’s instantly recognizable. The ThinkPad Z13 might be more modern, and the MacBook Air 15 more elegant, but the ThinkPad X1 Carbon is a great-looking laptop in its own way.

It’s also solidly built from carbon fiber in the lid and magnesium in the chassis. The lid is a little flexible, something that’s shared with some other well-built laptops like the MacBook Air 15, but the rest of the machine feels robust. It’s built to meet MIL-STD 810H certification, as with many Lenovo laptops, and that’s a testament to its durability and reliability.

It’s also remarkably light at just 2.17 pounds. Many of the best 14-inch laptops are well over 2.5 pounds, even including 13-inch laptops like the MacBook Air and the ThinkPad Z13. You’ll immediately notice the difference when picking the ThinkPad X1 Carbon up off your desk. It’s also easy to carry around, with thin bezels and an overall thinness that makes it a very portable 14-inch laptop. There’s just nothing to complain about with the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13’s design, and a lot to like.

Keyboard and touchpad

The keyboard is the old-school ThinkPad standard, with large sculpted keycaps and a bunch of key spacing. The switches are deep, and I’ve used versions that were a bit too stiff for my taste. That’s not the case here. There’s plenty of travel, and yet the switched remain light and snappy enough for long-term comfort. I found the keyboard incredibly comfortable while I was typing this review, and I would be fine with it over my usual favorite, the Apple Magic Keyboard. Most people will love this keyboard.

The touchpad isn’t quite as good. To begin with, while the TrackPoint nubbin in the middle of the keyboard is great for people who like using it, it requires a set of buttons that take space away from the touchpad. In addition, the touchpad is mechanical, and while it has quiet, confident button clicks, a haptic touchpad would be a lot better at these prices.

Lenovo sometimes has a haptic option, but I don’t see it in any of the materials. The MacBook Air 15 has a much larger and much better Force Touch haptic touchpad, and some other 14-inch machines do as well. HP’s haptic touchpad on the OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 is one example.

Connectivity and webcam

Connectivity is a good combination of legacy and modern ports. The only real complaint is that one of the Thunderbolt 4 ports is used for charging. Wireless connectivity is also good, with the latest standards. There’s an optional Nano SIM for cellular connectivity.

The webcam is 1080p, which is the new standard. Some laptops have higher-res webcams, but this one’s fine for most uses. The Intel Lunar Lake chipset has a fast neural processing unit (NPU) that runs at 45 tera operations per second (TOPS) and so exceeds Microsoft’s 40 TOPS requirement for its Copilot+ AI initiative.

There aren’t a lot of AI features yet that can take advantage of the more efficient on-device NPU performance, but when they roll out, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 will be ready. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 is an Aura Edition laptop, meaning if offers a variety of Intel-exclusive features like Shield for greater security, Collaboration for enhanced videoconferencing, AI-assisted power configurations, and more.

Performance

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 uses Intel’s Lunar Lake chipset, which is aimed at efficiency over sheer performance. It’s a 17-watt lineup that replaces the previous-generation Meteor Lake 15-watt Core Ultra S-series. All Lunar Lake chipsets are 8-core/8-thread parts running at various clock speeds, and they all use the latest Intel Arc integrated graphics. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon uses the Core Ultra 7 258V with Intel Arc 140v integrated graphics that falls somewhere between the previous generation and entry-level discrete GPUs.

In our benchmarks, the ThinkPad is fast enough for productivity users but relatively slow for its class. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X chipsets are faster while also being designed for efficiency. Apple’s M3 chipset, soon to be replaced by the faster M4 in the MacBook Air in early 2025, comes in the middle. Of these chipsets, the M3’s GPU cores are the fastest. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13’s Intel Arc 140V performance is the worst.

If you’re a gamer or creator, you’ll want to look elsewhere. But productivity users will find the ThinkPad X1 Carbon to be fast enough.

Cinebench R24

(single/multi) Geekbench 6

(single/multi) Handbrake

(seconds) 3DMark

Wild Life Extreme Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13

(Core Ultra 7 258V / Intel Arc 140V) 121 / 447 2752 / 11096 117 4771 Acer Swift 14 AI

(Core Ultra 7 258V / Intel Arc 140V) 121 / 525 2755 / 11138 92 5294 HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14

(Core Ultra 7 258V / Intel Arc 140V) 116 / 598 2483 / 10725 99 7573 HP Spectre x360 14

(Core Ultra 7 155H / Intel Arc) 102 / 485 2176 / 11980 93 N/A Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition

(Core Ultra 7 258V / Intel Arc 140V) 109 / 630 2485 / 10569 88 5217 Asus Zenbook S 14

(Core Ultra 7 258V / Intel Arc 140V) 112 / 452 2738 / 10734 113 7514 HP OmniBook X

(Snapdragon X Elite / Adreno) 101 / 749 2377 / 13490 N/A 6165 MacBook Air

(M3) 141 / 601 3102 / 12078 109 8098

Battery life

As mentioned above, Intel’s Lunar Lake chipsets are aimed at efficiency over performance. While they perform well enough, they’re slower than both the Qualcomm and Apple chipsets they’re competing against. In most of our reviews so far, Lunar Lake laptops still haven’t been generally as efficient overall as Apple’s MacBook lineup, but they’re still much longer-lasting than previous generation Windows laptops.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 has a 57 watt-hour battery, which is a little small for a 14-inch laptop, and it also has a hi-res OLED display running at 120Hz. It’s not as strong a performer as some other Lunar Lake laptops with IPS displays or larger batteries. It falls well behind many of its competitors, including the strongest performer, the MacBook Air M3.

You’ll get most of a full day’s work on a charge. But there are other, longer-lasting laptops available.

Web browsing Video Cinebench R24 Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13

(Core Ultra 7 258V / Intel Arc 140V) 10 hours, 34 minutes 15 hours, 58 minutes 1 hour, 58 minutes Acer Swift 14 AI

(Core Ultra 7 258V) 17 hours, 22 minutes 24 hours, 10 minutes 2 hours, 7 minutes HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14

(Core Ultra 7 258V) 11 hours, 5 minutes 15 hours, 46 minutes 2 hours, 14 minutes HP Spectre x360 14

(Core Ultra 7 155H) 7 hours, 9 minutes 14 hours, 22 minutes N/A Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition

(Core Ultra 7 258V) 14 hours, 16 minutes 17 hours, 31 minutes 2 hours, 15 minutes Asus Zenbook S 14

(Core Ultra 7 258V) 16 hours, 47 minutes 18 hours, 35 minutes 3 hours, 33 minutes Microsoft Surface Laptop

(Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100) 14 hours, 21 minutes 22 hours, 39 minutes N/A HP Omnibook X

(Snapdragon X Elite X1E-78-100) 13 hours, 37 minutes 22 hours, 4 minutes 1 hour, 52 minutes Apple MacBook Air

(Apple M3) 19 hours, 38 minutes 19 hours, 39 minutes 3 hours, 27 minutes

Display and audio

I’d reviewed several laptops with IPS displays before unboxing the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13, and I was immediately struck by the colors and inky blacks displayed by its 14-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED display. Those IPS displays weren’t bad, but OLED really is excellent technology.

My colorimeter agreed. The display was very bright at 421 nits, and blacks were near-perfect with an extremely high contrast ratio of 29,400:1. Colors were wide at 100% of sRGB, 98% of AdobeRGB, and 99% of DCI-P3, and they were incredibly accurate at a DeltaE of 0.73 (less than 1.0 is indistinguishable to the human eye).

This laptops isn’t fast enough for creative work, but its display is more than good enough. And it makes for a great streaming media platform, with great high dynamic range (HDR) video. Audio was just OK with speakers hidden beneath the keyboard. Volume was fine and mids and highs were clear, but bass was lacking.

Is the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 worth it?

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 is a very good laptop — and will be for just about anyone. It’s incredibly thin, light, and well-built. Meanwhile, its performance is more than fast enough for demanding productivity users, and while its battery life isn’t the best by contemporary standards, it’s much longer than previous generations of Windows laptops.

But it’s also very expensive. That includes a spectacular OLED display, but other, less expensive laptops offer the same. Ultimately, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 should be on anyone’s list, but the price will mean that ultimately it’s ThinkPad fans who will appreciate it the most.