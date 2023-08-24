 Skip to main content
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga is over $3,000 off — no joke!

One of the better laptop deals is over at Lenovo right now. Today, as a doorbuster deal, you can buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 for $1,019. According to Lenovo, that means a huge $3,230 price cut working out at 76% off. As regular readers will know, you can’t entirely trust the Lenovo estimated value system with it often overestimating. Still, whatever the true discount, $1,019 for this spec of laptop is a great deal. We’re here to break down what it offers and why it’s worth it.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 offers an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Those are respectable specs for anyone working on the move or looking for something to take to class. Via Windows 11 Pro, you’ll have no problem multitasking and juggling many apps.

The highlight, however, is the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6’s screen. It has a 14-inch WUXGA display with a 1920 x 1200 resolution. 100% sRGB and 400 nits of brightness ensure it looks great whatever you’re doing. Crucially, it’s a touchscreen with a 360-degree hinge for working in different ways, instantly making this appealing to anyone seeking out one of the best 2-in-1 laptops. There’s also plenty of attention to detail with other features as you’d expect from one of the best laptop brands.

This includes a fingerprint reader built-in to the backlit keyboard so you can use biometrics to log in rather than remembering passwords. It also has a 720p HD IR/RGB hybrid webcam with a privacy shutter, while an integrated pen is included for those who like using a stylus. Impressively, there’s also a Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G modem for those people who don’t want to rely on Wi-Fi making this one of the best laptops for working on the move. Rounding off the impressive set of features, there’s also Dolby Atmos support so the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 is a good option for anyone who likes to watch streaming apps in their down time.

However you plan on using it, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 is a super appealing laptop. It’s even more tempting while it’s on sale at $1,019 for a limited time only at Lenovo. Check it out now by hitting the buy button if you want to find out more.

