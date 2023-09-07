This Lenovo ThinkPad is usually over $4,000 — today it’s $1,019

The sixth-generation Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga, a reliable 2-in-1 laptop, is currently available from Lenovo at $3,230 off, so it’s down to $1,019 from $4,249. Lenovo uses an estimated value system for the original prices of its laptop deals though, so we don’t think it’s accurate to market value, but getting this versatile device for this cheap is still a steal, even if you’re not actually getting that full discount. You’ll need to hurry with your purchase though, as there’s a chance that the offer expires within the day.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6

The X1 series is the ultra-premium lineup of the ThinkPad family, according to our explainer on the Lenovo brands, so even if the sixth-generation Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga isn’t the latest model, it’s still got what it takes to keep up with all of your daily activities. Inside the device are the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, which are still sufficient for handling your tasks for work or school, and it packs 16GB of RAM, which our guide on how much RAM do you need says is on the level of top-tier machines. The sixth-generation Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga also comes with a 512GB SSD for ample storage space, and with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed, it’s ready for use as soon as you power it on.

Elevating the value of the sixth-generation Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga is the fact that it’s a 2-in-1 laptop, which combines the utility of a laptop’s keyboard and the convenience of using a tablet’s touchscreen, according to our laptop buying guide. It falls under the convertible category, which means from laptop mode, you can fold its 14-inch WUXGA display all the way back to transform it into tablet mode.

People searching for 2-in-1 laptop deals should consider going for the sixth-generation Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga, which is on sale from Lenovo for just $1,019. Lenovo says it’s a $3,230 discount on the device’s original price of $4,249, but we think that’s a pretty high original estimate. Nevertheless, this is still considered a bargain because of the performance and versatility of the sixth-generation Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga, so if you want to get this 2-in-1 laptop for this cheap, it’s highly recommended that you complete the transaction right now.

