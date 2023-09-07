 Skip to main content
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This Lenovo ThinkPad is usually over $4,000 — today it’s $1,019

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 on a white background.
Lenovo

The sixth-generation Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga, a reliable 2-in-1 laptop, is currently available from Lenovo at $3,230 off, so it’s down to $1,019 from $4,249. Lenovo uses an estimated value system for the original prices of its laptop deals though, so we don’t think it’s accurate to market value, but getting this versatile device for this cheap is still a steal, even if you’re not actually getting that full discount. You’ll need to hurry with your purchase though, as there’s a chance that the offer expires within the day.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6

The X1 series is the ultra-premium lineup of the ThinkPad family, according to our explainer on the Lenovo brands, so even if the sixth-generation Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga isn’t the latest model, it’s still got what it takes to keep up with all of your daily activities. Inside the device are the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, which are still sufficient for handling your tasks for work or school, and it packs 16GB of RAM, which our guide on how much RAM do you need says is on the level of top-tier machines. The sixth-generation Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga also comes with a 512GB SSD for ample storage space, and with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed, it’s ready for use as soon as you power it on.

Elevating the value of the sixth-generation Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga is the fact that it’s a 2-in-1 laptop, which combines the utility of a laptop’s keyboard and the convenience of using a tablet’s touchscreen, according to our laptop buying guide. It falls under the convertible category, which means from laptop mode, you can fold its 14-inch WUXGA display all the way back to transform it into tablet mode.

Related

People searching for 2-in-1 laptop deals should consider going for the sixth-generation Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga, which is on sale from Lenovo for just $1,019. Lenovo says it’s a $3,230 discount on the device’s original price of $4,249, but we think that’s a pretty high original estimate. Nevertheless, this is still considered a bargain because of the performance and versatility of the sixth-generation Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga, so if you want to get this 2-in-1 laptop for this cheap, it’s highly recommended that you complete the transaction right now.

Editors' Recommendations

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Lenovo laptop deals: ThinkPad, IdeaPad, Yoga — oh my!
Lenovo Yoga 9i 14 Gen 7 laptop sits on a small desk.

If you’re looking for a deal on a new laptop, Lenovo’s lineup is a good one to choose from. Lenovo is a staple among the best laptop brands. It offers a wide range of laptop models with each having a range of features tailored to general needs. Its ThinkPad, IdeaPad and Legion models are among its most popular, and they’re all seeing hefty price drops right now. Several other Lenovo laptops are seeing great deals as well, and we’ve tracked down all of the information you need to land a great deal on a Lenovo laptop. Read onward for more details.
Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e — $219, was $939

The Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e is an affordable way to get yourself into a 2-in-1 laptop. It’s not the highest performing computer you’ll find on the market, but with an Intel Celeron processor and Integrated Intel UHD graphics, it can do the things most people need out of a laptop. Its 2-in-1 functionality is good for people who like the touchscreen interface of a tablet or smartphone, yet it has enough size to it to function like a traditional laptop. The display comes in at 11.6-inches and HD resolution. It also has a ThinkPad Precision keyboard, HD webcam, and it runs on Windows 11.

Read more
One of HP’s best 2-in-1 laptops just had its price slashed
The 15.6-inch HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop, in laptop mode.

The HP Envy x360, which is one of the brand's most popular 2-in-1 laptops, is currently available with a $380 discount from HP that brings its price down to just $750 from $1,130 originally. You wouldn't want to miss out on this very attractive offer, as there's not a lot of laptop deals that can match the value that you'll be getting from it. Add the 2-in-1 laptop to your cart and check out immediately, as there's no telling when its price returns to normal.

Why you should buy the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop
As a 2-in-1 laptop, the HP Envy x360 will let you enjoy the benefits of owning a laptop and a tablet in just one device. It falls under the convertible category of 2-in-1 laptops, according to our laptop buying guide, which means that you can transform it from laptop mode to tablet mode by folding its 15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen all the way back. This is possible through the 360-degree hinges that attach the display to the device's body, so whether you need the utility of a laptop's keyboard or the convenience of a tablet's touchscreen, you can easily switch between the HP Envy x360's forms.

Read more
Usually $2,159, this Lenovo ThinkPad laptop is discounted to $553
Lenovo ThinkPad x13S on a table.

Lenovo continues offering great laptop deals with the chance to buy a Lenovo ThinkPad X13 laptop for just $553. A doorbuster deal, this won't stick around for long. According to Lenovo, its estimated value is $2,159 and that's definitely inaccurate. While Lenovo is always keen to stress that the price estimate is based on industry data from itself and other third-party retailers, this is definitely an inflated one. Still, if you avoid figuring out what the discount might actually be, $553 for a sturdy and reliable laptop is a good price. Here's what else you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X13
The Lenovo ThinkPad X13 has all the essentials you could need for working on the move. There's an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, and 256GB of SSD storage. Sure, that's simple stuff that won't compete with the best laptops but it's dependable in a work context. A better component to highlight is its 13.3-inch WUXGA screen with a 1920 x 1200 resolution, 300 nits of brightness, and anti-glare properties. Above it is a 720p webcam with a privacy shutter while you also have a backlit keyboard with a fingerprint reader to save you from entering so many passwords manually.

Read more