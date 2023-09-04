 Skip to main content
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga price slashed from $3,649 to $899

Jennifer Allen
By
Lenovo often has great laptop deals so it makes sense to see it participate in the Labor Day laptop sales going on at the moment. Today, you can buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga for $899. According to Lenovo, that means you’re saving a huge $2,750 off the regular price of $3,649. Regular readers will know that you can’t entirely trust Lenovo’s estimated value as it definitely estimates high compared to actual values. Still, whatever the true discount, what we do know is that the sale price is pretty good. Here’s what else you need to know before you consider buying the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga

With Lenovo being one of the best laptop brands around, you can’t really go wrong buying from it. With the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga, you gain an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Those are all the core components you could need for working productively on the move.

Arguably best of all is the fact the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga has a 14-inch WUXGA screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1200. It’s a touchscreen too and has 100% sRGB along with 400 nits of brightness. It looks great and the laptop comes with a stylus for interacting with the touchscreen more easily than through using your finger. Alternatively, you can flip the laptop around and use it as a form of tablet, all thanks to its 2-in-1 design and hinge.

While it may not overrule the other best laptops around, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga is packed with useful extras. It has a fingerprint reader built-in to its backlit keyboard so you don’t need to manually enter passwords. It also has a 720p HD webcam with a privacy shutter for added peace of mind.

Looking good for a multitude of reasons, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga also has a Dolby Atmos speaker system with two upward-firing speakers and two downward-firing woofers. It all comes together to mean the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga is a good bet for streaming your favorite shows as well as working.

However you plan on using the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga, you’ll love the discount. It’s currently available at Lenovo for $899 which is a great price for a reasonably powerful and flexible 2-in-1 laptop. Check it out now by tapping the button below to see about purchasing it.

