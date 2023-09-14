Lenovo often has some of the better laptop deals around but it does so in a slightly sneaky way. Due to its estimated value system, its original price can seem a little disingenuous and excessively high. That’s why we focus on the discounted price which is what the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga stands out for. According to Lenovo, it’s gone from $4,249 down to $999. Who knows the accuracy of that first price but we do know that $999 for this laptop is pretty great. Here’s a deeper look at what you need to know about it before you commit to a purchase.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga offers an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. A little more remarkable is its 14-inch WUXGA screen with a 1920 x 1200 resolution. It’s a touchscreen that offers 100% sRGB along with 400 nits of brightness and low blue light protection so it looks pretty good in many different scenarios. There’s also a Lenovo integrated pen bundled in for when you want to be more precise with a stylus than using your fingers.

Above the screen is a 720p HD IR/RBG Hybrid webcam with a privacy shutter for when you want some guaranteed alone time. The backlit keyboard has a fingerprint reader for added security too so you can log in via biometrics rather than type in passwords.

This is a 2-in-1 laptop as well so the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga has a hinge that means you can rotate it into tent mode, tablet mode, or simply use it as a regular laptop. As you’d expect from one of the best laptop brands, versatility comes combined with responsiveness and excellent battery life. Nothing takes too long here while there’s also good cooling with dual fans and rear venting.

As is customary from the best laptops, there’s enhanced security via built-in ThinkShield security solutions so your data is always secure. It all comes together to form a highly reliable laptop right down to its Dolby Atmos speaker system.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga X1 is currently available for $999 directly from Lenovo. If you’ve been waiting for a great business laptop to suit all your varied needs, this is a good one to consider. Check it out now by hitting the buy button below and see if it’s definitely the one for you.

