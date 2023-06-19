 Skip to main content
The latest Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga laptop is over $1,000 off

The eighth-generation Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga, the latest version of this popular line of 2-in-1 laptops, is currently on sale with an attention-catching $1,060 discount from Lenovo. Instead of its original price of $2,649, you’ll only have to pay $1,589 for one of the best 2-in-1 laptop deals that you can shop right now. You’ll have to hurry with your purchase though, as we’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to take advantage of this amazing offer.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 2-in-1 laptop

Lenovo, which inherited the ThinkPad line from IBM, has maintained its iconic design and business-focused features, according to our explanation of the different Lenovo brands. It continues with the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8, a 2-in-1 laptop that’s considered a worthy successor to the well-reviewed Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7. You’ll be able to breeze through all of your daily duties with the device’s 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, combined with 16GB of RAM that’s the recommended number for laptops by our guide on how much RAM do you need. These specifications allow the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 to pose a mighty challenge to the best 2-in-1 laptops.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 will be able to adapt to any situation because of the 360-degree hinges that attach its 14-inch WUXGA screen to its body. With the ability to transform from laptop mode to tablet mode by folding the display all the way back, the device falls into the category of convertible 2-in-1 laptops, according to our laptop buying guide. The Lenovo Integrated Pen comes with every purchase to provide an additional input option, and with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 256GB SSD, you can start using the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 right after unboxing.

There’s no shortage of laptop deals online, but there are only a few that provide value as spectacular as Lenovo’s offer for the eighth-generation Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga. From its sticker price of $2,649, it’s down to just $1,589 following a $1,060 discount. You’ll rarely see a chance to buy a powerful and versatile device with savings of more than $1,000, so you should proceed with your purchase of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8. If you hesitate, you may miss out on getting the 2-in-1 laptop at 40% off.

