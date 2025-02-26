Lenovo’s Surface Pro alternative has a $1,000 price cut

If the Microsoft Surface Pro 11 is out of your price range — or just not your style — you should check out Lenovo’s detachable keyboard laptop, the ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2. It’s currently available from Lenovo at 45% off. Instead of its estimated value of $2,429, you can get it for only $1,336, for savings of $1,093. This clearance sale isn’t going to last forever though, so if you don’t want to miss out on one of the most interesting 2-in-1 laptop deals we’ve recently discovered, you better hurry and complete the transaction immediately.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2

The Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2 is the much-anticipated sequel to the Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable, featuring updated components to keep up with the ever-growing need for faster performance. It’s powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 134U processor and integrated Intel Graphics, plus 16GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says is found in top-tier machines. If you’re always multitasking between apps for work or school, the Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2 won’t have trouble keeping up.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2, true to its name, is a 2-in-1 laptop in the detachable category, as explained by our laptop buying guide. It’s a tablet with a 12.3-inch Full HD+ touchscreen that transforms into a laptop by attaching the included keyboard. The device also comes with the Lenovo Precision Pen as an additional input option for sketching and taking notes. The Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2 also ships with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed in its 512GB SSD, so you’ve got lots of storage space for your files and software.

There’s always some amazing offers from Lenovo laptop deals, and today, it’s the Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2 at 45% off. You’ll only have to pay $1,336 for this powerful and versatile device, for savings of $1,903 on its estimated value of $2,429. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on this bargain because it’s a clearance sale, so we highly recommend pushing forward with your purchase of the Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2 as soon as possible, while stocks are still available.