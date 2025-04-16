 Skip to main content
Lenovo’s Surface Pro alternative is over $1,000 off today

Amazing Deal The Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Gen 2 Detachable 2-in-1 laptop on a white background.
If you want a 2-in-1 laptop but the Microsoft Surface Pro 11 doesn’t appeal to you even with the discounts from Surface Pro deals, this alternative from Lenovo could be what you’ve been looking for. The Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Gen 2 Detachable, which comes with an estimated value of $2,429 for this particular configuration, will be yours for only $1,336 if you’re able to take advantage of this offer. That’s 45% off, which is equivalent to savings of $1,093, but since we’re not sure how much time is remaining on this discount, you should think about proceeding with your purchase right away.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Gen 2 Detachable

The Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Gen 2 Detachable builds upon the success of its predecessor, the Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable, by upgrading performance with powerful components that include the Intel Core Ultra 5 134U processor, integrated Intel Graphics, and 16GB of RAM that’s on the same level as top-tier machines, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. Its display is pretty nice as well — a 12.3-inch touchscreen with Full HD+ resolution for sharp details and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for durability.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Gen 2 Detachable comes with a folio keyboard, which enables it as a 2-in-1 laptop. The device starts as a tablet for easy handling, then transforms into a laptop by attaching the folio keyboard if you need to type documents. The Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Gen 2 Detachable also comes with the Lenovo Precision Pen for sketching and taking down notes, a 512GB SSD for ample storage space for your files and apps, and Windows 11 Pro for access to the operating system’s more advanced features.

Lenovo is a tried-and-tested source of laptop deals, including 2-in-1 laptop deals, and this offer for the Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Gen 2 Detachable is a great example. This alternative to Microsoft’s Surface Pro devices is on sale for just $1,336, which is $1,093 lower than the estimated value of $2,429 for this configuration. The 45% in savings may disappear at any moment though, so if you want to make sure that you don’t miss out on this bargain for the Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Gen 2 Detachable, you’re going to have to complete your transaction for it immediately.

