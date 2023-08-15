 Skip to main content
This Lenovo laptop is discounted from $2139 to $660

Lenovo ThinkPad x13S on a table.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

Lenovo remains one of the best places to check out for excellent laptop deals. While the company is a little vague about just how accurate its estimated value system is (it tends to overestimate), the discounted prices are almost always worth checking out. Today, you can buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 for $660. Lenovo believes that’s a discount of $1,479 which seems a touch high but whatever the true original price, $660 is a steal. Here’s everything it has to offer for the price.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X13

Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands for business users and anyone seeking something robust. That’s certainly the case here. The Lenovo ThinkPad X13 offers up an AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB. It comes with Windows 11 Pro preinstalled so it’s ready for all your business needs. For the display, there’s a 13.3-inch WUXGA screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution. It has anti-glare properties, 72% NTSC, 300 nits of brightness, and a LED backlight. Above it is a 720p HD webcam with a privacy shutter so you don’t have to worry about it sneakily switching on. For further safety purposes, the keyboard has a fingerprint reader built-in so you can log in that way instead of entering passwords manually all the time.

Built to last and rival the best laptops, the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 weighs just 2.78 pounds while still successfully passing 12 military-grade requirements and more than 200 quality checks. It also has rapid-charging technology so you get 80% battery capacity within just an hour’s charge. It’s all very useful for those with busy lifestyles. You can easily carry it around with you throughout the day without worrying about it weighing you down or running out of juice too easily.

Perhaps even better, the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 is fantastic value right now. Over at Lenovo, you can buy it for $660 which is a pretty great price for a laptop with these features. If you want something lightweight yet effective to take to class or work, this is it. Buy it now before the deal ends very soon.

