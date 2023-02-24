 Skip to main content
Lenovo ThinkPad X13 just got a massive $2,250 discount

Jennifer Allen
Lenovo continues its run of offering great laptop deals with a huge $2,250 off a Lenovo ThinkPad X13 laptop. Normally priced at $3,349, it’s down to $1,099 for a limited time only as part of the many Lenovo laptop deals going on at the moment. If you’re in the market for a robust laptop that will last, this is a great bet. Read on while we take you through what you need to know.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X13

As one of the best laptop brands around, Lenovo is always a good option to consider when buying a new laptop. The Lenovo ThinkPad X13 ably demonstrates that. It has an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. Those are all the essentials you need to be able to multitask at speed and work more productively. That’s further helped by the 13.3-inch WUXGA screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1200, 500 nits of brightness, and LED backlight. It has narrow bezels too so it looks sleeker and more stylish. That’s still while making room for an effective 1080p full HD webcam with ThinkShutter so you can hide away from calls with a privacy shutter.

As all the best laptops require, the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 has some extra tricks up its sleeve. It has a fingerprint reader to save you from needing to enter a password manually all the time. The keyboard is backlit too so it looks pretty good, even in low light. There’s also a wider touchpad than previous models so you have more room to be able to get your work done. Fairly lightweight for the hardware at 2.78 pounds, the laptop also has great battery life with Lenovo appreciating you have a busy working life to keep up with.

Sleekly designed while offering strong performance, the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 is currently on sale at Lenovo for $1,099. Normally priced at $3,349, you save 67% or $2,250 on this model when you buy direct from Lenovo. Sure to be useful for anyone who needs to work well on the move, snap it up now before this Doorbuster deal ends soon.

