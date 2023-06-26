 Skip to main content
Usually $2159, this Lenovo ThinkPad laptop is discounted to $553

Lenovo continues offering great laptop deals with the chance to buy a Lenovo ThinkPad X13 laptop for just $553. A doorbuster deal, this won’t stick around for long. According to Lenovo, its estimated value is $2,159 and that’s definitely inaccurate. While Lenovo is always keen to stress that the price estimate is based on industry data from itself and other third-party retailers, this is definitely an inflated one. Still, if you avoid figuring out what the discount might actually be, $553 for a sturdy and reliable laptop is a good price. Here’s what else you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X13

The Lenovo ThinkPad X13 has all the essentials you could need for working on the move. There’s an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. Sure, that’s simple stuff that won’t compete with the best laptops but it’s dependable in a work context. A better component to highlight is its 13.3-inch WUXGA screen with a 1920 x 1200 resolution, 300 nits of brightness, and anti-glare properties. Above it is a 720p webcam with a privacy shutter while you also have a backlit keyboard with a fingerprint reader to save you from entering so many passwords manually.

It’s those little things that add up to remind you why Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands out there. The Lenovo ThinkPad X13 has also been designed to offer a wider touchpad than before so you can get things done more easily. It’s lightweight too starting at just 2.78 pounds while still offering an all-day battery life so you can easily take it out and about with you. Other features include WiFi 6E so it’s adept at handling all the latest Wi-Fi protocols adding to its functionality. It also has Dolby Audio within its speaker system while there’s ThinkShield security to keep all your data safer.

Designed with business users in mind, the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 is down to $553 for a limited time only when you buy direct from Lenovo. Don’t pay attention to its unrealistic estimated value of $2,159 but do appreciate that $553 for this kind of spec is pretty good. It won’t let you down so consider buying it now.

