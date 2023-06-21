 Skip to main content
This Lenovo laptop just had its price slashed from $2,319 to $609

Lenovo tends to offer plenty of laptop deals but we’re particularly impressed with the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 Intel that’s on sale right now. It’s currently on sale for $609. According to Lenovo, that means a sizeable price drop of $1,710. We’ll take that with a pinch of salt, however, as Lenovo uses an estimated value system which means its original prices can be higher than the reality. Whatever the original price though, $609 is a great price for this system. Here’s what you need to know.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X13

With a focus on business needs, Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands because it knows how to design sturdy laptops. The Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 Intel has an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. It comes with Windows 10 Pro installed with a free upgrade to Windows 11 Pro so it’s very business focused.

While that set of specs doesn’t beat the very best laptops, it has some great extra features. For instance, its 13.3-inch WUXGA display has a resolution of 1920 x 1200 along with 300 nits of brightness, LED backlight, anti-glare properties, and it’s a touchscreen if you want to be more hands-on as you work. It’s suitably flexible like that so it suits many different needs as well as simply typing up documents.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 Intel also has a 1080p full HD webcam with a privacy shutter to keep you safe. Adding to the security is a fingerprint reader built into the backlit keyboard so you don’t have to enter as many passwords manually as before. There’s a wider touchpad too to help you work more efficiently. Other extras include Wi-Fi 6E plus its lightweight at just 2.78 pounds. All while still maintaining great battery life so you can use it throughout the day without any issues.

Usually priced at $2,319 according to Lenovo’s estimated value system, the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 Intel is down to $609 for a limited time only. While the $1,710 discount sounds a little high and unrealistic, we’re still impressed by this system for just $609. If you need a business-focused laptop, this could be the one for you.

