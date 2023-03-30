 Skip to main content
Usually $939, this ultra-portable Lenovo laptop is $249 today

Jennifer Allen
By
Lenovo ThinkPad 11e on a white background displaying a web browser.

Today, one of the cheapest laptop deals is on a Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e 2-in-1 laptop. It’s down to just $249 for a limited time. Lenovo believes it’s normally priced at $939 but that’s based on its estimated value system. The idea is that Lenovo collects figures based on other retailers but it tends to mean higher sounding prices than the reality. Whether you’re saving $690 or a fair bit less though, $249 is a super low price for an ultra-durable, 2-in-1 laptop with great battery life, that’s small enough to carry anywhere, so we’re telling you about it — even if the stated retail price isn’t entirely accurate.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e

We’ll get straight to the point — the Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e won’t rival the best laptops. It has an Intel Celeron processor so it’s not exactly speedy while 4GB of memory doesn’t exactly help. On the plus side, 128GB of SSD storage gives you a reasonable amount of room along with a bit of a speed boost. More appealing still is its 11.6-inch HD screen. Why? Because it’s a touchscreen so if you can’t afford one of the best 2-in-1 laptops, you still get some of the advantages here. With a 360-degree hinge, you can rotate the laptop screen around to use it in tent mode to watch videos or use it as a tablet that runs Windows 11 Home. The laptop comes with a garaged pen so you can use that or rely on your fingertips instead.

Tapping into the reliability ethos that makes Lenovo one of the best laptop brands, the ThinkPad Yoga 11e has also been tested against 12 military-grade requirements so it can handle being used in a highly portable manner. The screen is a Corning Gorilla Glass display so it’s impact and scratch-resistant. The laptop is able to ope with a drop from up to 3 feet. It’s lightweight too while still offering an all-day battery life so it’s well-suited for a busy lifestyle or simply taking to class throughout the day.

The Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e is currently down to $249 when you buy direct from Lenovo. According to the firm that means you save $690 based on its collation of other prices across the internet. Whatever the discount truly is, $249 is a great price for a basic 2-in-1 laptop. Buy it now if you need a simple device to take to class.

