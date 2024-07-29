The Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga is down to its clearance price

Even if you’ve never owned a Lenovo ThinkPad, we bet anything you’ve at least seen one at Best Buy or know the PC by name. It’s one of the best workplace laptops that’s ever hit the market and a model that Lenovo has consistently improved one generation to the next. Of course, one of the best things about a long-standing lineage is hand-me-downs, and we’re not talking baggy tee shirts!

Right now, you’ll be able to get the Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 3rd Gen for a super-good price. This is because the laptop has officially entered clearance status, which lowers the price from $1,850 to just $595! That’s a $1,255 discount for those at home taking notes. We’ve seen plenty of Lenovo laptop deals, but this one is exceptional.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga Gen 3

Whether you’re one of several employees in a busy office or an entrepreneur that’s always on the move, the ThinkPad Yoga is engineered to keep up with any type of workflow. Under the hood, the laptop runs on an Intel Core i5-1235U with 8GB of RAM and integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. These are internal components and a byte count that translates to fast and reliable performance when you need it most. You’ll also have 256GB of internal storage to play with.

While we might not recommend the ThinkPad Yoga as a gaming laptop, that doesn’t mean it can’t deliver great picture and sound. Equipped with a 13.3-inch WUXGA IPS screen, the Yoga delivers up to 1920 x 1200 resolution at 60Hz. Peak brightness levels top out at 300 nits, which when combined with the display’s anti-glare coating, ensures you’ll be able to use the laptop without ambient light distractions.

Expected battery life is around 8.5 hours. The Yoga supports Rapid Charge too, which Lenovo claims will charge the PC from zero battery to 80% in just an hour (when using a compatible 65W charger). Additional features include a 720p built-in webcam with privacy shutter, a convenient fingerprint reader, and two shell colors: Storm Grey and Thunder Black.

Considering the Yoga 3rd Gen is down to clearance pricing, we imagine this markdown will last until supplies are depleted. That being said, now is definitely the best time to buy the Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 3rd Gen. Save over $1,200 when you order the computer through Lenovo, and be sure to check out some of the other Lenovo ThinkPad deals we found this week. We also have a list of more general laptop deals.