Share

If you’re still looking for a great deal on a new Windows PC for the holidays, you might want to head over to Lenovo to see what they have to offer. The Yoga 730 laptop, the company’s mid-range 2-in-1 PC offering, is on sale with the 15-inch model seeing as much as 40 percent off — that is a savings of up to $700 off a brand new computer and its specs are nothing to scoff at, either.

Lenovo is offering up its latest Yoga 730 15-inch variant in its winter savings lineup using coupon code Yogadeal2. The machine’s eighth-generation Intel Core i7 CPU and 16GB of DDR4 memory mean that it can handle a majority of the processing tasks thrown at it. For a bit of a bump in the graphics department, the Yoga 730 also includes an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 GPU with 4GB of memory. Additionally, if you have a lot of data to store, you’re in luck, the machine includes an impressive 1 TB of SSD storage.

When we originally reviewed the Lenovo Yoga 730, we found that the machine had solid build quality, offered excellent productivity performance, and came in at extremely competitive pricing — and that’s before the current discount. We did also find a few things that we weren’t in love with such as the mediocre battery and a display that could use a bit of updating.

If you’re keeping your eye out for a great deal on a laptop for productivity purposes, but also want a bit of a performance boost, the Yoga 730 might be for you. Of course, can’t talk about a Yoga device without mentioning its 360-degree hinge for quickly switching into tablet mode. While we found the 13-inch model of the machine enjoyable to use in tablet mode, remember that this 15-inch model will pack a bit more weight.

With the sale launching Christmas Eve, it makes the Yoga 730’s purchase a bit of a last-minute dash, but your recipient probably won’t mind receiving an IOU when they find out what is in the mail headed their way. Otherwise, if the Yoga 730 isn’t your cup of tea, Lenovo is still offering deals on many of its other ThinkPad, ThinkCentre, IdeaPad, Yoga, and Legion machines.