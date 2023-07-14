 Skip to main content
If you’re very quick you can score 25% off the Lenovo Yoga 7i laptop

Aaron Mamiit
By
Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

If you want to take advantage of 2-in-1 laptop deals but you haven’t found a bargain that speaks to you, your search possibly ends with Lenovo’s 25% discount for the Lenovo Yoga 7i. From the device’s original price of $1,350, you’ll only have to pay $1,010 for savings of $340. You’re going to have to hurry if you want it though, because the offer is very limited and almost all of the available stocks have already been claimed. If you delay your purchase for this 2-in-1 laptop, there’s a high chance that you miss out.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 laptop

A 2-in-1 laptop offers versatility because it comes with many forms, taking advantage of the utility of a laptop’s keyboard and the convenience of a tablet’s touchscreen, according to our laptop buying guide. You’ll enjoy these benefits with the Lenovo Yoga 7i, which is equipped with a 14-inch touchscreen featuring 2.2K resolution. The display is attached to the device’s body with 360-degree hinges, which will allow you to easily switch between laptop form and tablet form.

The Lenovo Yoga 7i backs up its ability to transform between different modes with reliable performance, as it’s powered by the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. It also features 16GB of RAM, which is on the level of top-tier machines, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. The Lenovo Yoga 7i comes with the Lenovo Active Pen, a stylus that presents an additional input option, and Windows 11 Pro pre-installed in a 1TB SSD that should provide enough storage space for your files and apps.

Related

You’re going to get the best of both laptop deals and tablet deals if you decide to buy the Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 laptop, which is on sale from Lenovo with a $340 discount that brings its price down to $1,010 from $1,350. However, if you want to get the device at 25% off, you need to be quick with your purchase because we expect the offer to expire very soon. If you think the Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 laptop matches your needs and it fits your budget, what are you waiting for? Go ahead and proceed with the transaction before the bargain ends.

